Ocean Yield: Sale of kamsarmax dry bulk vessel

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Lynx is a kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2018 and employed on a long-term charter to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has declared an option to sell SBI Lynx to an unrelated third party. Ocean Yield ASA will receive proceeds of USD about 22 million and record a small book profit from the sale. Delivery of the vessel is expected during Q1 2021.

