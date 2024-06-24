OceanaGold Receives $30M for Sale of the Blackwater Project

News provided by

OceanaGold Corporation

Jun 24, 2024, 07:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") confirms it has completed the previously announced sale of the Company's interest in the Blackwater project in New Zealand following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, OceanaGold received $30 million in cash and expects to record an after-tax accounting gain of approximately $10 million in the second quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation

Also from this source

OceanaGold Reports Fatality at the Didipio Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to...
OceanaGold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

OceanaGold Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics