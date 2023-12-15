OceanaGold Refinances Revolving Credit Facility With Improved Terms

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") announces it has refinanced its revolving credit facility. The new facility is supported by a group of seven leading international banks, five of which were part of the previous revolving credit facility.

Key Highlights

New facility providing committed bank credit totalling US$200 million , plus a US$50 million accordion, replacing the previous facility.

, plus a accordion, replacing the previous facility. Four-year facility maturing December 31, 2027 .

. Improved commercial terms compared with the previous facility.

Marius van Niekerk, Chief Financial Officer of OceanaGold, said "We are pleased that a highly reputable and global banking group has committed to provide this new facility which allows us to maintain significant financial flexibility at a lower cost. The new facility right-sizes our liquidity requirements in line with our capital management plan, which recognizes both our projected growth in production and exciting organic growth pipeline."

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

