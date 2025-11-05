OceanaGold Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

(All financial figures in United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

On track to deliver full year guidance with strong Q4 advancing as planned

Free Cash Flow † of $94 million with $335 million of cash and no debt at quarter end

Share buyback program increased by 75% to $175M, expected to be completed by year end

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") reported its operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available at www.oceanagold.com .

Third Quarter Highlights

Remain on track to deliver full year production, cost and capital guidance.

Safely and responsibly produced 103,500 ounces of gold and 3,100 tonnes of copper.

Waste stripping at Haile and Macraes is well advanced, with higher-grade ore from the open pits delivered in the third quarter, positioning both sites to deliver a strong fourth quarter.

All-In Sustaining Cost ("AISC") † of $2,052 per ounce year to date, expecting to be lower in the fourth quarter commensurate with increased gold production.

expecting to be lower in the fourth quarter commensurate with increased gold production. Record quarterly revenue of $449 million supported by record average realized gold price of $3,476 per ounce, with no hedges or prepays.

with no hedges or prepays. Quarterly attributable net profit of $87 million, EPS of $0.38 and Adjusted EPS † of $0.40.

EBITDA Margin † of 46% and Operating Cash Flow Per Share † of $0.93.

Generated strong Free Cash Flow † of $94 million in the quarter and $283 million year to date, resulting in a trailing 12-month Free Cash Flow † yield 1 of 15%.

resulting in a trailing 12-month Free Cash Flow yield of 15%. Cash balance increased by 12% from the prior quarter to $335 million with no debt.

Completed $39 million in share repurchases in the quarter at an average price of CAD$24.14.

Share buyback program for 2025 increased by 75% to $175 million, with $100 million repurchased year to date as of November 5, 2025.

with $100 million repurchased year to date as of November 5, 2025. Declared a $0.03 per share quarterly dividend, payable in December 2025.

Ongoing exploration success at Haile, demonstrating the upside for low-risk organic growth within the existing portfolio of assets.

demonstrating the upside for low-risk organic growth within the existing portfolio of assets. Fast-track permit approval for the Waihi North Project is expected by year-end.

† See "Non-IFRS Financial Information"

1 Calculated as trailing 12 month Free Cash Flow† over the average trailing 12 month market capitalization in USD.

Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said: "The third quarter was another period of safe and responsible gold production in which we continued to generate substantial Free Cash Flow, despite it being the planned lowest production quarter of the year. The investment made in waste stripping at Haile and Macraes throughout 2025 has us in fresh open pit ore at both mines now, which positions us for the fourth quarter to be our strongest quarter of the year. Permitting of our Waihi North Project, which includes the high-grade Wharekirauponga underground, is progressing well and we continue to expect approval by year end - in the interim we are advancing early works activities.

The significant Free Cash Flow we have generated year to date of $283 million has allowed us to pay a higher dividend in 2025, continue to strengthen our balance sheet and increase our share buyback program for 2025 by 75% to $175 million. Our focus on investing in attractive organic growth and our disciplined capital allocation framework reflects our continued commitment to creating value and delivering strong returns to our shareholders."

Share Buyback and Dividend

As of November 5, 2025, the Company had completed the planned $100 million of share repurchases for 2025. The Board has approved a 75% increase to the share buyback program for 2025, with a total of $175 million in share buybacks expected to be completed by year end.

OceanaGold has declared a $0.03 per share dividend payable in December 2025. Shareholders of record at the close of business in each jurisdiction on November 19, 2025 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on December 19, 2025. The dividend payment applies to holders of record of the Company's common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Declaration of Dividend

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Record Date

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Dividend Payment Date

Friday, December 19, 2025

Dividends are payable in United States dollars. Shareholders in other jurisdictions can elect to participate in Computershare's international payments service if they want to receive dividends in an alternative currency. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Results Overview





Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Gold Produced1











Haile koz 30.0 47.7 64.9 129.2 137.4 Didipio koz 21.9 24.5 27.9 66.9 77.3 Macraes koz 32.8 30.0 28.3 91.2 87.5 Waihi koz 18.8 17.3 13.8 52.9 35.7 Total gold produced1 koz 103.5 119.5 134.9 340.2 337.9 Gold Sales











Haile koz 33.4 49.5 53.6 140.1 134.6 Didipio koz 29.7 20.6 28.9 68.1 79.6 Macraes koz 32.7 34.8 29.5 91.2 88.2 Waihi koz 20.4 16.4 12.8 52.7 35.0 Total Gold sales koz 116.2 121.3 124.8 352.1 337.4 Average Gold Price $/oz 3,476 3,293 2,511 3,212 2,330 Copper Produced1 - Didipio kt 3.1 3.7 3.4 10.2 9.2 Copper Sales - Didipio kt 4.4 3.0 3.5 10.6 8.9 Average Copper Price $/lb 4.44 4.36 4.15 4.37 4.17 Cash Costs†











Haile $/oz 1,981 997 683 1,117 1,152 Didipio $/oz 787 873 824 835 803 Macraes $/oz 1,345 1,496 1,458 1,408 1,185 Waihi $/oz 1,539 1,670 1,538 1,551 1,588 Consolidated Cash Costs† $/oz 1,420 1,210 987 1,203 1,123 AISC†











Haile $/oz 3,464 1,890 1,537 2,127 1,814 Didipio $/oz 1,213 1,287 1,103 1,214 1,075 Macraes $/oz 2,171 2,146 2,099 2,198 2,060 Waihi $/oz 2,039 2,190 2,252 2,080 2,357 Consolidated AISC† $/oz 2,333 2,027 1,729 2,052 1,877 Free Cash Flow† $M 94.4 120.1 65.7 283.3 98.7 Net profit2 $M 87.2 114.1 59.9 301.0 85.3 Adjusted net profit†2 $M 92.9 116.5 65.7 310.1 96.7 EBITDA† $M 205.0 217.1 157.0 614.1 341.3 Adjusted EBITDA† $M 210.7 219.5 162.8 623.2 352.7 Earnings per share - basic2 $/share $0.38 $0.49 $0.25 $1.30 $0.36 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted†2 $/share $0.40 $0.51 $0.27 $1.32 $0.40 Operating Cash Flow per share - diluted† $/share $0.93 $0.99 $0.66 $2.76 $1.40 Free Cash Flow per share-diluted† $/share $0.41 $0.51 $0.27 $1.21 $0.41

1 Production is reported on a 100% basis as all operations are controlled by OceanaGold. 2 Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.

† See "Non-IFRS Financial Information"

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share

These are used by Management to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of the Company's operations and the performance of its core business. Accordingly, such measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) is calculated as Net Profit/(Loss) less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, foreign exchange (gains)/losses, gain on sale of assets, OGP listing costs and restructuring costs related to transitioning certain corporate activities from Australia to Canada.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit/(Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net profit 87.2 114.1 59.9 301.0 85.3 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2.0 2.4 (1.3) 5.2 4.9 Write-down of assets 0.6 — 1.7 0.8 6.4 Gain on sale of Blackwater project — — — — (17.6) Tax expense on sale of Blackwater project — — — — 4.9 NYSE / PSE listing costs 1.6 — 5.4 1.6 10.9 Restructuring / Other costs 1.5 — — 1.5 1.9 Adjusted net profit 92.9 116.5 65.7 310.1 96.7 Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 233.0 234.8 242.2 234.4 241.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.40 0.51 0.27 1.32 0.40

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of its ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flows to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA less the impact of impairment expenses, write-downs, gains/losses on disposal of assets, OGP listing costs, foreign exchange gains/losses and other non-recurring costs. EBITDA Margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Prior to the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was calculated using an adjustment for a specific portion of unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses rather than the total foreign exchange gain/loss. The comparative quarters have been recalculated adjusting for all foreign exchange gains/losses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:

$M Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Net profit 93.1 117.6 60.6 311.9 89.3 Depreciation and amortization 62.3 54.9 86.0 170.9 220.7 Net interest expense and finance costs 1.0 1.5 4.3 4.3 16.2 Income tax expense on earnings 48.6 43.1 6.1 127.0 15.1 EBITDA 205.0 217.1 157.0 614.1 341.3 Write-down of assets 0.6 — 1.7 0.8 6.4 Gain on sale of Blackwater project — — — — (17.6) Tax expense on sale of Blackwater project — — — — 4.9 NYSE / PSE listing costs 1.6 — 5.4 1.6 10.9 Restructuring / Other costs 1.5 — — 1.5 1.9 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2.0 2.4 (1.3) 5.2 4.9 Adjusted EBITDA 210.7 219.5 162.8 623.2 352.7 Revenue 448.5 432.4 345.2 1,240.8 866.7 EBITDA Margin 46 % 50 % 45 % 49 % 39 %

Cash Costs and AISC

Cash Costs are a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry; however, it has no standard meaning under IFRS. Management uses this measure to monitor the performance of its mining operations and its ability to generate positive cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis. Cash Costs include mine site operating costs plus indirect taxes and selling cost net of by-product sales and are then divided by ounces sold. In calculating Cash Costs, the Company includes copper and silver by-product credits as it considers the cost to produce the gold is reduced as a result of the by-product sales incidental to the gold production process, thereby allowing Management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold production. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

Management believes that the AISC measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis, while maintaining current production levels. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow per ounce sold. AISC is calculated as the sum of Cash Costs, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature and corporate G&A costs. AISC is divided by ounces sold to arrive at AISC per ounce.

Prior to the first quarter of 2025, Didipio's AISC calculation excluded local corporate G&A costs which is consistent with the calculation of AISC for the other operations. In order to align the Company's reporting of AISC with local reporting requirements in the Philippines, Management has included local corporate G&A costs in Didipio's AISC calculation beginning in the first quarter of 2025.

The following table provides a reconciliation of consolidated Cash Costs and AISC:

$M, except per oz amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cost of sales, excl. depreciation and amortization 208.4 181.1 149.7 532.4 445.4 Indirect taxes 7.3 5.6 5.5 17.7 18.0 Selling costs 4.8 2.6 3.9 10.2 10.2 Other cash adjustments (6.5) (7.1) (0.3) (17.0) (3.8) By-product credits (49.0) (35.4) (35.6) (119.7) (90.8) Total Cash Costs (net) 165.0 146.8 123.2 423.6 379.0 Sustaining capital and leases 43.7 34.4 29.1 104.9 73.4 Deferred stripping and capitalized mining 53.7 49.0 51.6 158.0 137.6 Corporate general & administration 6.7 15.1 11.2 32.2 39.4 Onsite exploration and drilling 1.9 0.6 0.8 4.1 3.7 Total AISC 271.0 245.9 215.9 722.8 633.1 Gold sales (koz) 116.2 121.3 124.8 352.1 337.4 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,420 1,210 987 1,203 1,123 AISC ($/oz)1 2,333 2,027 1,729 2,052 1,877

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share related to the FTAA at Didipio of $16.6 million, $10.2 million and $34.3 million for the third quarter, second quarter and year to date 2025, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

The following tables provides a reconciliation of Cash Costs and AISC for each operation:

Haile

$M, except per oz amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash costs of sales 62.4 53.9 44.7 161.9 148.4 By-product credits (0.9) (1.9) (0.7) (4.7) (2.2) Inventory adjustments 4.5 (2.8) (7.5) (1.3) 8.5 Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.3 Total Cash Costs (net) 66.2 49.4 36.6 156.5 155.0 Sustaining capital and leases 20.1 16.2 15.7 46.7 32.6 Deferred stripping and capitalized mining 29.4 28.0 29.9 93.8 56.5 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.2 0.1 — 1.1 — Total AISC 115.9 93.7 82.2 298.1 244.1 Gold sales (koz) 33.4 49.6 53.6 140.1 134.6 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,981 997 683 1,117 1,152 AISC ($/oz) 3,464 1,890 1,537 2,127 1,814

Didipio

$M, except per oz amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash costs of sales 37.1 38.3 36.0 107.5 107.6 By-product credits (45.0) (30.9) (33.5) (107.1) (85.0) Royalties 2.9 2.4 2.1 6.9 5.1 Indirect taxes 7.3 5.7 5.7 17.7 16.1 Inventory adjustments 15.2 (0.7) 7.3 19.0 6.7 Freight, treatment and refining charges 5.9 3.2 6.2 12.9 13.4 Total Cash Costs (net) 23.4 18.0 23.8 56.9 63.9 Sustaining capital and leases 10.8 7.0 5.7 20.5 15.6 Deferred stripping and capitalized mining 1.2 1.1 2.4 4.2 6.1 General & administration1 0.2 0.3 — 0.5 — Onsite exploration and drilling 0.3 — — 0.3 — Total AISC 35.9 26.4 31.9 82.4 85.6 Gold sales (koz) 29.7 20.6 28.9 68.1 79.6 Cash Costs ($/oz) 787 873 824 835 803 AISC1 ($/oz) 1,213 1,287 1,103 1,214 1,075

1 Excludes the Additional Government Share of FTAA at Didipio of $16.6 million, $10.2 million and $34.3 million for the third quarter, second quarter, and year to date 2025, respectively, as it is considered in nature of an income tax.

Macraes

$M, except per oz amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash costs of sales 40.9 43.3 38.9 123.4 92.6 Less: by-product credits — — — (0.1) (0.1) Royalties 2.8 2.6 0.2 6.1 2.4 Inventory adjustments 0.1 5.9 3.9 (1.6) 9.1 Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.7 0.5 Total Cash Costs (net) 44.0 52.1 43.1 128.5 104.5 Sustaining capital and leases 10.6 8.4 5.0 28.4 18.2 Deferred stripping and capitalized mining 16.3 14.2 13.7 42.8 57.8 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.9 1.1 Total AISC 71.1 74.8 61.9 200.6 181.6 Gold sales (koz) 32.7 34.8 29.5 91.2 88.2 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,345 1,496 1,458 1,408 1,185 AISC ($/oz) 2,171 2,146 2,099 2,198 2,060

Waihi

$M, except per oz amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash costs of sales 30.9 30.7 21.3 88.4 58.8 By-product credits (3.1) (2.6) (1.4) (7.8) (3.5) Royalties 0.8 0.6 0.4 1.9 1.0 Inventory adjustments 2.7 (1.4) (0.6) (1.0) (0.8) Add: Freight, treatment and refining charges 0.1 — — 0.2 0.1 Total Cash Costs (net) 31.4 27.3 19.7 81.7 55.6 Sustaining capital and leases 2.8 2.2 2.7 9.3 7.0 Deferred stripping and capitalized mining 6.8 5.7 5.6 17.2 17.2 Onsite exploration and drilling 0.7 0.5 0.7 1.4 2.6 Total AISC 41.7 35.7 28.7 109.6 82.4 Gold sales (koz) 20.4 16.3 12.8 52.7 35.0 Cash Costs ($/oz) 1,539 1,670 1,538 1,551 1,588 AISC ($/oz) 2,039 2,190 2,252 2,080 2,357

Net Cash/(Debt)

Net Cash/(Debt) has been calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes this is a useful indicator to be used in conjunction with other liquidity and leverage ratios to assess the Company's financial health. Prior to 2024, lease liabilities were included in the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The change in respect of 2024 is consistent with the generally adopted approach to the calculation of Net Cash/(Debt). The comparative quarters have been recalculated excluding lease liabilities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Cash/(Debt):

$M September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revolving credit facility — — Fleet facility1 — (2.8) Unamortized transaction costs — 1.2 Total debt — (1.6) Cash and cash equivalents 334.9 193.5 Net Cash† 334.9 191.9

1 Fleet facility arrangement for mining equipment financing was fully repaid in March 2025. There are no additional amounts available under the fleet facility.

Operating Cash Flow per share

Operating Cash Flow per share before working capital movements is calculated as the cash flows provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital then divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of total fully diluted Operating Cash Flow per share:

$M, except per share amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash provided by operating activities 227.5 226.9 164.7 626.0 347.8 Changes in working capital (9.8) 4.9 (3.7) 20.3 (9.7) Cash flows provided by operating activities before changes in working capital 217.7 231.8 161.0 646.3 338.1











Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 233.0 234.8 242.2 234.4 241.8 Operating Cash Flow per share $0.93 $0.99 $0.66 $2.76 $1.40

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow has been calculated as cash flows from operating activities, less cash flow used in investing activities. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash flow and operate net of all expenditures, prior to any financing cash flows. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated as the Free Cash Flow divided by the fully diluted adjusted weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

$M, except per share amounts Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Cash flows provided by Operating Activities 227.5 226.9 164.7 626.0 347.8 Cash flows used in Investing Activities (133.1) (106.8) (99.0) (342.7) (249.1) Free Cash Flow 94.4 120.1 65.7 283.3 98.7











Adjusted weighted average number of common shares - fully diluted 233.0 234.8 242.2 234.4 241.8 Free Cash Flow per share $0.41 $0.51 $0.27 $1.21 $0.41

