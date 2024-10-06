OceanaGold's Waihi North and Macraes Listed as Proposed Projects Under the Fast-track Approvals Bill in New Zealand

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") welcomes the inclusion of projects at both our Waihi and Macraes mines in the list of proposed projects under the New Zealand Government's Fast-track Approvals Bill for regionally and nationally significant infrastructure and development projects.

Yesterday, the New Zealand Government released the names of 149 Listed Projects that will be eligible to apply for approvals through processes under the proposed Fast-track Approvals Act. Included in the list was the Waihi North Project, which includes the highly prospective Wharekirauponga (WKP) proposed underground mine, as well as the Macraes Phase 4 Project, a mine extension permit.

Gerard Bond, President & CEO of OceanaGold, said "I am delighted to see both of our projects on the list for consideration under the new Fast-track Approvals Bill. We welcome a clear and timely regulatory process in New Zealand which supports the development of projects that can provide economic benefits while respecting important environmental, cultural and social protections. Expediting the permitting of our projects will preserve the jobs of 1,000 employees we have in New Zealand, provides new jobs and will deliver wider economic benefits for the local communities and the country."

The Fast-track Approvals Bill is expected to be passed into law later this year, allowing listed projects to apply directly to a Government-appointed expert panel for final decision.

