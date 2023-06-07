Oceanbotics Inc. Launches the SRV-8 MDV (Mine Disposal Vehicle)

Oceanbotics Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

The Latest Addition to their Special Purpose Vehicle Division

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SRV-8 MDV (Mine Disposal Vehicle) is a new addition to Oceanbotics' Special Purpose Vehicle Division. This field-tested underwater ROV will detect and eliminate explosive mine threats quickly and efficiently, utilizing ECS Special Projects' Viper MDS technology for neutralizing improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The SRV-8 MDV's ease of use and adaptive software will allow commercial and naval EOD teams to locate and neutralize mine threats quickly.

Oceanbotics' SRV-8 MDV (Mine Disposal Vehicle)
Oceanbotics' SRV-8 MDV (Mine Disposal Vehicle)

Operators will first use the SRV-8 MDV's state-of-the-art imaging sonar to detect the mine threat. Upon reaching the mine, the Viper MDS will secure the charge disruptor to the mine. The operator will then navigate the ROV away from the mine threat while deploying a spooled shock tube that is tethered from the charge to the ROV. By activating the charge through the shock tube, the operator will effectively neutralize the mine threat, ensuring the safety of both personnel and the ROV.

The SRV-8 MDV has a NATO Stock Number and represents a significant advancement in mine disposal systems, where revolutionary technology is paired with unmatched ease of use. The new special purpose ROV prioritizes diver safety and enhances operational efficiency, making the SRV-8 MDV a necessary addition to any EOD dive team. To learn more about the SRV-8 MDV, email Mira Nagle at [email protected] or visit www.oceanbotics.com.

About Oceanbotics

Oceanbotics Inc. is a California company specializing in the most maneuverable & easy to use underwater ROVs. Since their start in 2017, they have quickly become the lead developer of the most field upgradeable and advanced ROVs, offering solutions for all underwater professionals. For more information, please visit www.oceanbotics.com.

Contact: Mira Nagle
Marketing Administrator
Phone: (949) 656-8038
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Oceanbotics Inc.

