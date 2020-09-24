Oceaneering Announces Realigned Reporting Segments

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today announced that, beginning with results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, it will be reporting financial results consistent with its newly realigned operating segments. This realignment reflects how Oceaneering now manages its businesses and supports its ongoing efforts to achieve greater cost efficiencies.

Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "An integral part of our cost-savings effort has focused on exploiting synergies within our businesses. As a result of this effort, we have reorganized our business units into segments that better leverage common attributes, which we believe will drive increased value for our customers and our shareholders. The new structure organizes the company's business units around five operating segments, as follows:

Subsea Robotics - Our Subsea Robotics ("SSR") segment consists of our prior Remotely Operated Vehicles ("ROV") segment, and ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment) and survey services (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). Senior Vice President, Martin J. McDonald is leading this segment.





- Our Subsea Robotics ("SSR") segment consists of our prior Remotely Operated Vehicles ("ROV") segment, and ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment) and survey services (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). Senior Vice President, is leading this segment. Manufactured Products - Our Manufactured Products ("MP") segment consists of our manufactured products business (previously in our Subsea Products segment), and theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles ("AGV") (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment). The alignment of entertainment systems and AGV with our manufactured products business allows us to leverage our manufacturing and project management expertise in these commercial businesses. Senior Vice President, Shaun R. Roedel is leading this segment.





- Our Manufactured Products ("MP") segment consists of our manufactured products business (previously in our Subsea Products segment), and theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles ("AGV") (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment). The alignment of entertainment systems and AGV with our manufactured products business allows us to leverage our manufacturing and project management expertise in these commercial businesses. Senior Vice President, is leading this segment. Offshore Projects Group - Our Offshore Projects Group ("OPG") segment consists of our prior Subsea Projects segment, less survey services and global data solutions, and our service and rental business, less ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment). This combination brings together business units that frequently work together and promotes increased efficiency in bidding, project management, and the use of offshore technicians. Senior Vice President, Benjamin M. Laura is leading this segment.





- Our Offshore Projects Group ("OPG") segment consists of our prior Subsea Projects segment, less survey services and global data solutions, and our service and rental business, less ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment). This combination brings together business units that frequently work together and promotes increased efficiency in bidding, project management, and the use of offshore technicians. Senior Vice President, is leading this segment. Integrity Management & Digital Solutions - Our Integrity Management & Digital Solutions ("IMDS") segment consists of our prior Asset Integrity segment and our global data solutions business ("GDS") (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). The inclusion of GDS in this segment facilitates optimized digital and software solutions to our integrity management services. Senior Vice President, Kishore Sundararajan is leading this segment.





- Our Integrity Management & Digital Solutions ("IMDS") segment consists of our prior Asset Integrity segment and our global data solutions business ("GDS") (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). The inclusion of GDS in this segment facilitates optimized digital and software solutions to our integrity management services. Senior Vice President, is leading this segment. Aerospace and Defense Technologies - Our Aerospace and Defense Technologies ("ADTech") segment consists of our government business (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment), focused on defense subsea technologies, marine services, and space systems. Senior Vice President, Philip G. Beierl is leading this segment.

"We are confident that this realignment will promote increased efficiencies and contribute meaningfully to our previously announced cost-reduction objectives."

A table depicting Oceaneering's realigned reporting segments follows. The impact on Oceaneering's 2020 first half reported financial results is detailed in the attached tables as well.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's beliefs that its realigned business segments will: drive increased value; leverage expertise; and promote increased efficiencies and cost-reduction objectives. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions affecting Oceaneering's business, including risks typically attendant to changes in management and reporting structures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NEW SEGMENTS

Subsea

Robotics (SSR) Manufactured

Products (MP) Offshore

Projects Group

(OPG) Integrity

Management &

Digital Solutions

(IMDS) Aerospace and

Defense

Technologies

(ADTech)









ROV



ROV Tooling



Survey Services (survey, positioning, and geoscience) Distribution Systems



Connection Systems



Entertainment Systems (theme parks)



AGV Solutions Vessels



Offshore Services



Route clearance & trenching

Service & Rental (well intervention, Installation Workover Control Systems (IWOCS), large work packages) Non-destructive Testing (NDT)



Inspection

Integrity Management

Digital Solutions: Maritime Shipping and GDS Defense Subsea Technologies

Marine Services

Space Systems Business remains in renamed segment

Business shifted from different segment











SEGMENT INFORMATION (RECAST)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019











($ in thousands)





















Subsea Robotics

























Revenue



$ 119,234



$ 152,450



$ 139,770



$ 259,004



$ 281,056



Gross margin



$ 21,324



$ 25,458



$ 19,473



$ 40,797



$ 39,046

Operating income (loss)



$ 11,662



$ 14,714



$ (94,083)



$ (82,421)



$ 17,820

Operating income (loss) %



10 %

10 %

(67) %

(32) %

6 %

ROV Days available



22,750



25,006



22,750



45,500



49,512



ROV Days utilized



13,501



15,423



14,853



28,354



28,365



ROV Utilization



59 %

62 %

65 %

62 %

57 %





























Manufactured Products

























Revenue



$ 100,570



$ 116,964



$ 166,534



$ 267,104



$ 220,001



Gross margin



$ 13,679



$ 13,693



$ 17,949



$ 31,628



$ 22,931

Operating income (loss)



$ 3,865



$ 3,542



$ (66,138)



$ (62,273)



$ 3,228

Operating income (loss) %



4 %

3 %

(40) %

(23) %

1 % Backlog at end of period



$ 380,000



$ 570,000



$ 427,000



$ 380,000



$ 570,000































Offshore Projects Group

























Revenue



$ 73,840



$ 84,585



$ 74,254



$ 148,094



$ 200,078



Gross margin



$ 3,170



$ 2,853



$ 2,095



$ 5,265



$ 11,826

Operating income (loss)



$ (4,135)



$ (5,027)



$ (79,323)



$ (83,458)



$ (2,758)

Operating income (loss) %



(6) %

(6) %

(107) %

(56) %

(1) %





























Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

























Revenue



$ 53,969



$ 66,857



$ 64,729



$ 118,698



$ 132,725



Gross margin



$ 5,455



$ 7,773



$ 9,792



$ 15,247



$ 14,882

Operating income (loss)



$ (1,825)



$ (464)



$ (121,535)



$ (123,360)



$ (1,948)

Operating income (loss) %



(3) %

(1) %

(188) %

(104) %

(1) %





























Aerospace and Defense Technologies

























Revenue



$ 79,603



$ 74,925



$ 91,381



$ 170,984



$ 155,807



Gross margin



$ 17,313



$ 13,893



$ 17,485



$ 34,798



$ 27,274

Operating income (loss)



$ 13,430



$ 9,362



$ 12,971



$ 26,401



$ 18,505

Operating income (loss) %



17 %

12 %

14 %

15 %

12 %



























Unallocated Expenses























Gross margin



$ (18,404)



$ (21,687)



$ (20,042)



$ (38,446)



$ (46,389)

Operating income (loss)



$ (28,179)



$ (31,762)



$ (32,649)



$ (60,828)



$ (66,196)



























Total

































Revenue



$ 427,216



$ 495,781



$ 536,668



$ 963,884



$ 989,667



Gross margin



$ 42,537



$ 41,983



$ 46,752



$ 89,289



$ 69,570

Operating income (loss)



$ (5,182)



$ (9,635)



$ (380,757)



$ (385,939)



$ (31,349)

Operating income (loss) %



(1) %

(2) %

(71) %

(40) %

(3) %

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables in our Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information section for financial measures that management considers representative of our ongoing operations.































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (RECAST)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 10,631



$ 40,898



$ 27,229



$ 37,860



$ 70,862

























Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Subsea Robotics



$ 25,080



$ 31,640



$ 139,187



$ 164,267



$ 64,827



Manufactured Products



3,587



4,987



15,964



19,551



10,033



Offshore Projects Group



8,255



9,826



74,907



83,162



20,148



Integrity Management & Digital Solutions



757



2,025



124,343



125,100



4,083

Total Energy Services and Products



37,679



48,478



354,401



392,080



99,091

Aerospace and Defense Technologies



658



644



687



1,345



1,358

Unallocated Expenses



361



1,182



1,108



1,469



2,341

Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 38,698



$ 50,304



$ 356,196



$ 394,894



$ 102,790































Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $310 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2020.































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have included disclosures by segment of Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA and EBITDA Margins are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA Margins (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 13,042



$ 5,077



$ (2,730)



$ (289)



$ 13,430



$ (28,004)



$ 526



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(4) %

(1) %

17 %





— %









































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,714



$ 3,542



$ (5,027)



$ (464)



$ 9,362



$ (31,762)



$ (9,635)



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 14,714



$ 3,542



$ (5,027)



$ (464)



$ 9,362



$ (31,762)



$ (9,635)



































Revenue

$ 152,450



$ 116,964



$ 84,585



$ 66,857



$ 74,925







$ 495,781

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

3 %

(6) %

(1) %

12 %





(2) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

10 %

3 %

(6) %

(1) %

12 %





(2) %











































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (94,083)



$ (66,138)



$ (79,323)



$ (121,535)



$ 12,971



$ (32,649)



$ (380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:





























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



—



—



—



—



7,328



Goodwill impairment

102,118



11,388



66,285



123,214



—



—



303,005



Restructuring expenses and other

919



1,984



1,216



2,231



—



280



6,630





Total of adjustments

110,365



74,446



75,023



125,612



—



280



385,726

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 16,282



$ 8,308



$ (4,300)



$ 4,077



$ 12,971



$ (32,369)



$ 4,969



































Revenue

$ 139,770



$ 166,534



$ 74,254



$ 64,729



$ 91,381







$ 536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67) %

(40) %

(107) %

(188) %

14 %





(71) % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

12 %

5 %

(6) %

6 %

14 %





1 %









Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (82,421)



$ (62,273)



$ (83,458)



$ (123,360)



$ 26,401



$ (60,828)



$ (385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



—



—



—



—



7,328



Goodwill impairment

102,118



11,388



66,285



123,214



—



—



303,005



Restructuring expenses and other

2,299



3,196



2,621



3,767



—



455



12,338





Total of adjustments

111,745



75,658



76,428



127,148



—



455



391,434



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 29,324



$ 13,385



$ (7,030)



$ 3,788



$ 26,401



$ (60,373)



$ 5,495



































Revenue

$ 259,004



$ 267,104



$ 148,094



$ 118,698



$ 170,984







$ 963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32) %

(23) %

(56) %

(104) %

15 %





(40) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(5) %

3 %

15 %





1 %









































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity

Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 17,820



$ 3,228



$ (2,758)



$ (1,948)



$ 18,505



$ (66,196)



$ (31,349)



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 17,820



$ 3,228



$ (2,758)



$ (1,948)



$ 18,505



$ (66,196)



$ (31,349)



































Revenue

$ 281,056



$ 220,001



$ 200,078



$ 132,725



$ 155,807







$ 989,667

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

6 %

1 %

(1) %

(1) %

12 %





(3) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

6 %

1 %

(1) %

(1) %

12 %





(3) %





























































































































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 11,662



$ 3,865



$ (4,135)



$ (1,825)



$ 13,430



$ (28,179)



$ (5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,080



3,587



8,255



757



658



361



38,698



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(2,653)



(2,653)



EBITDA

36,742



7,452



4,120



(1,068)



14,088



(30,471)



30,863

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



175



5,708



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,908



3,908





Total of adjustments

1,380



1,212



1,405



1,536



—



4,083



9,616

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,122



$ 8,664



$ 5,525



$ 468



$ 14,088



$ (26,388)



$ 40,479



































Revenue

$ 119,234



$ 100,570



$ 73,840



$ 53,969



$ 79,603







$ 427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

4 %

(6) %

(3) %

17 %





(1) % EBITDA Margin

31 %

7 %

6 %

(2) %

18 %





7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

9 %

7 %

1 %

18 %





9 %











































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,714



$ 3,542



$ (5,027)



$ (464)



$ 9,362



$ (31,762)



$ (9,635)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

31,640



4,987



9,826



2,025



644



1,182



50,304



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(328)



(328)



EBITDA

46,354



8,529



4,799



1,561



10,006



(30,908)



40,341

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



(59)



(59)





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(59)



(59)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,354



$ 8,529



$ 4,799



$ 1,561



$ 10,006



$ (30,967)



$ 40,282



































Revenue

$ 152,450



$ 116,964



$ 84,585



$ 66,857



$ 74,925







$ 495,781

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10 %

3 %

(6) %

(1) %

12 %





(2) % EBITDA Margin

30 %

7 %

6 %

2 %

13 %





8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30 %

7 %

6 %

2 %

13 %





8 %

















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (94,083)



$ (66,138)



$ (79,323)



$ (121,535)



$ 12,971



$ (32,649)



$ (380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

139,187



15,964



74,907



124,343



687



1,108



356,196



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(6,264)



(6,264)



EBITDA

45,104



(50,174)



(4,416)



2,808



13,658



(37,805)



(30,825)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Restructuring expenses and other

919



1,984



1,216



2,231



—



280



6,630



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



7,050



7,050





Total of adjustments

919



63,058



8,738



2,398



—



7,330



82,443

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,023



$ 12,884



$ 4,322



$ 5,206



$ 13,658



$ (30,475)



$ 51,618



































Revenue

$ 139,770



$ 166,534



$ 74,254



$ 64,729



$ 91,381







$ 536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67) %

(40) %

(107) %

(188) %

14 %





(71) % EBITDA Margin

32 %

(30) %

(6) %

4 %

15 %





(6) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33 %

8 %

6 %

8 %

15 %





10 %









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (82,421)



$ (62,273)



$ (83,458)



$ (123,360)



$ 26,401



$ (60,828)



$ (385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

164,267



19,551



83,162



125,100



1,345



1,469



394,894



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(8,917)



(8,917)



EBITDA

81,846



(42,722)



(296)



1,740



27,746



(68,276)



38

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Restructuring expenses and other

2,299



3,196



2,621



3,767



—



455



12,338



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



10,958



10,958





Total of adjustments

2,299



64,270



10,143



3,934



—



11,413



92,059

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 84,145



$ 21,548



$ 9,847



$ 5,674



$ 27,746



$ (56,863)



$ 92,097



































Revenue

$ 259,004



$ 267,104



$ 148,094



$ 118,698



$ 170,984







$ 963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32) %

(23) %

(56) %

(104) %

15 %





(40) % EBITDA Margin

32 %

(16) %

— %

1 %

16 %





— % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

7 %

5 %

16 %





10 %









































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019







Subsea

Robotics

Manufactured

Products

Offshore

Projects

Group

Integrity Management

& Digital

Solutions

Aerospace

and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 17,820



$ 3,228



$ (2,758)



$ (1,948)



$ 18,505



$ (66,196)



$ (31,349)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

64,827



10,033



20,148



4,083



1,358



2,341



102,790



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(113)



(113)



EBITDA

82,647



13,261



17,390



2,135



19,863



(63,968)



71,328

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



(673)



(673)





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



(673)



(673)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,647



$ 13,261



$ 17,390



$ 2,135



$ 19,863



$ (64,641)



$ 70,655



































Revenue

$ 281,056



$ 220,001



$ 200,078



$ 132,725



$ 155,807







$ 989,667

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

6 %

1 %

(1) %

(1) %

12 %





(3) % EBITDA Margin

29 %

6 %

9 %

2 %

13 %





7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29 %

6 %

9 %

2 %

13 %





7 %



















































































