Oceaneering Announces Realigned Reporting Segments

- Reorganized business units leverage common attributes to drive increased value

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Sep 24, 2020, 17:01 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today announced that, beginning with results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, it will be reporting financial results consistent with its newly realigned operating segments. This realignment reflects how Oceaneering now manages its businesses and supports its ongoing efforts to achieve greater cost efficiencies.

Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "An integral part of our cost-savings effort has focused on exploiting synergies within our businesses. As a result of this effort, we have reorganized our business units into segments that better leverage common attributes, which we believe will drive increased value for our customers and our shareholders. The new structure organizes the company's business units around five operating segments, as follows:

  • Subsea Robotics - Our Subsea Robotics ("SSR") segment consists of our prior Remotely Operated Vehicles ("ROV") segment, and ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment) and survey services (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). Senior Vice President, Martin J. McDonald is leading this segment.

  • Manufactured Products - Our Manufactured Products ("MP") segment consists of our manufactured products business (previously in our Subsea Products segment), and theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles ("AGV") (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment). The alignment of entertainment systems and AGV with our manufactured products business allows us to leverage our manufacturing and project management expertise in these commercial businesses. Senior Vice President, Shaun R. Roedel is leading this segment.

  • Offshore Projects Group - Our Offshore Projects Group ("OPG") segment consists of our prior Subsea Projects segment, less survey services and global data solutions, and our service and rental business, less ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment). This combination brings together business units that frequently work together and promotes increased efficiency in bidding, project management, and the use of offshore technicians. Senior Vice President, Benjamin M. Laura is leading this segment.

  • Integrity Management & Digital Solutions - Our Integrity Management & Digital Solutions ("IMDS") segment consists of our prior Asset Integrity segment and our global data solutions business ("GDS") (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). The inclusion of GDS in this segment facilitates optimized digital and software solutions to our integrity management services. Senior Vice President, Kishore Sundararajan is leading this segment.

  • Aerospace and Defense Technologies - Our Aerospace and Defense Technologies ("ADTech") segment consists of our government business (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment), focused on defense subsea technologies, marine services, and space systems. Senior Vice President, Philip G. Beierl is leading this segment.

"We are confident that this realignment will promote increased efficiencies and contribute meaningfully to our previously announced cost-reduction objectives."

A table depicting Oceaneering's realigned reporting segments follows. The impact on Oceaneering's 2020 first half reported financial results is detailed in the attached tables as well.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's beliefs that its realigned business segments will: drive increased value; leverage expertise; and promote increased efficiencies and cost-reduction objectives. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions affecting Oceaneering's business, including risks typically attendant to changes in management and reporting structures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
[email protected]

 

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NEW SEGMENTS

Subsea
Robotics (SSR)

Manufactured
Products (MP)

Offshore
Projects Group
(OPG)

Integrity
Management &
Digital Solutions
(IMDS)

Aerospace and
Defense
Technologies
(ADTech)





ROV 

ROV Tooling

Survey Services (survey, positioning, and geoscience)

Distribution Systems

Connection Systems

Entertainment Systems (theme parks)

AGV Solutions

Vessels

Offshore Services

Route clearance & trenching
 

Service & Rental (well intervention, Installation Workover Control Systems (IWOCS), large work packages)

 

Non-destructive Testing (NDT)
 
Inspection
 

Integrity Management
 

Digital Solutions: Maritime Shipping and GDS

 

Defense Subsea Technologies
 

Marine Services
 

Space Systems

 

Business remains in renamed segment
Business shifted from different segment





SEGMENT INFORMATION (RECAST)















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended






Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019






($ in thousands)











Subsea Robotics












Revenue

$

119,234

$

152,450

$

139,770

$

259,004

$

281,056

Gross margin

$

21,324

$

25,458

$

19,473

$

40,797

$

39,046

Operating income (loss)

$

11,662

$

14,714

$

(94,083)

$

(82,421)

$

17,820

Operating income (loss) %

10

%

10

%

(67)

%

(32)

%

6

%

ROV Days available

22,750

25,006

22,750

45,500

49,512

ROV Days utilized

13,501

15,423

14,853

28,354

28,365

ROV Utilization

59

%

62

%

65

%

62

%

57

%















Manufactured Products












Revenue

$

100,570

$

116,964

$

166,534

$

267,104

$

220,001

Gross margin

$

13,679

$

13,693

$

17,949

$

31,628

$

22,931

Operating income (loss)

$

3,865

$

3,542

$

(66,138)

$

(62,273)

$

3,228

Operating income (loss) %

4

%

3

%

(40)

%

(23)

%

1

%

Backlog at end of period

$

380,000

$

570,000

$

427,000

$

380,000

$

570,000















Offshore Projects Group












Revenue

$

73,840

$

84,585

$

74,254

$

148,094

$

200,078

Gross margin

$

3,170

$

2,853

$

2,095

$

5,265

$

11,826

Operating income (loss)

$

(4,135)

$

(5,027)

$

(79,323)

$

(83,458)

$

(2,758)

Operating income (loss) %

(6)

%

(6)

%

(107)

%

(56)

%

(1)

%















Integrity Management & Digital Solutions












Revenue

$

53,969

$

66,857

$

64,729

$

118,698

$

132,725

Gross margin

$

5,455

$

7,773

$

9,792

$

15,247

$

14,882

Operating income (loss)

$

(1,825)

$

(464)

$

(121,535)

$

(123,360)

$

(1,948)

Operating income (loss) %

(3)

%

(1)

%

(188)

%

(104)

%

(1)

%















Aerospace and Defense Technologies












Revenue

$

79,603

$

74,925

$

91,381

$

170,984

$

155,807

Gross margin

$

17,313

$

13,893

$

17,485

$

34,798

$

27,274

Operating income (loss)

$

13,430

$

9,362

$

12,971

$

26,401

$

18,505

Operating income (loss) %

17

%

12

%

14

%

15

%

12

%














Unallocated Expenses











Gross margin

$

(18,404)

$

(21,687)

$

(20,042)

$

(38,446)

$

(46,389)

Operating income (loss)

$

(28,179)

$

(31,762)

$

(32,649)

$

(60,828)

$

(66,196)













Total
















Revenue

$

427,216

$

495,781

$

536,668

$

963,884

$

989,667

Gross margin

$

42,537

$

41,983

$

46,752

$

89,289

$

69,570

Operating income (loss)

$

(5,182)

$

(9,635)

$

(380,757)

$

(385,939)

$

(31,349)

Operating income (loss) %

(1)

%

(2)

%

(71)

%

(40)

%

(3)

%

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables in our Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information section for financial measures that management considers representative of our ongoing operations.















SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (RECAST)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended






Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019






(in thousands)












Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions

$

10,631

$

40,898

$

27,229

$

37,860

$

70,862












Depreciation and amortization:










Energy Services and Products











Subsea Robotics

$

25,080

$

31,640

$

139,187

$

164,267

$

64,827

Manufactured Products

3,587

4,987

15,964

19,551

10,033

Offshore Projects Group

8,255

9,826

74,907

83,162

20,148

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

757

2,025

124,343

125,100

4,083

Total Energy Services and Products

37,679

48,478

354,401

392,080

99,091

Aerospace and Defense Technologies

658

644

687

1,345

1,358

Unallocated Expenses

361

1,182

1,108

1,469

2,341

    Total Depreciation and Amortization

$

38,698

$

50,304

$

356,196

$

394,894

$

102,790















Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $310 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2020.















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION 

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have included disclosures by segment of Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA and EBITDA Margins are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA Margins (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION




Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

11,662

$

3,865

$

(4,135)

$

(1,825)

$

13,430

$

(28,179)

$

(5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Restructuring expenses and other

1,380

1,212

1,405

1,536



175

5,708


Total of adjustments

1,380

1,212

1,405

1,536



175

5,708

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

13,042

$

5,077

$

(2,730)

$

(289)

$

13,430

$

(28,004)

$

526

















Revenue

$

119,234

$

100,570

$

73,840

$

53,969

$

79,603



$

427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10

%

4

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

17

%


(1)

%

Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

11

%

5

%

(4)

%

(1)

%

17

%


%





















For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

14,714

$

3,542

$

(5,027)

$

(464)

$

9,362

$

(31,762)

$

(9,635)

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

14,714

$

3,542

$

(5,027)

$

(464)

$

9,362

$

(31,762)

$

(9,635)

















Revenue

$

152,450

$

116,964

$

84,585

$

66,857

$

74,925



$

495,781

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10

%

3

%

(6)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(2)

%

Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

10

%

3

%

(6)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(2)

%






















For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

(94,083)

$

(66,138)

$

(79,323)

$

(121,535)

$

12,971

$

(32,649)

$

(380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:














Long-lived assets impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328











7,328

Goodwill impairment

102,118

11,388

66,285

123,214





303,005

Restructuring expenses and other

919

1,984

1,216

2,231



280

6,630


Total of adjustments

110,365

74,446

75,023

125,612



280

385,726

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

16,282

$

8,308

$

(4,300)

$

4,077

$

12,971

$

(32,369)

$

4,969

















Revenue

$

139,770

$

166,534

$

74,254

$

64,729

$

91,381



$

536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67)

%

(40)

%

(107)

%

(188)

%

14

%


(71)

%

Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

12

%

5

%

(6)

%

6

%

14

%


1

%




Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity
Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated
Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

(82,421)

$

(62,273)

$

(83,458)

$

(123,360)

$

26,401

$

(60,828)

$

(385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328











7,328

Goodwill impairment

102,118

11,388

66,285

123,214





303,005

Restructuring expenses and other

2,299

3,196

2,621

3,767



455

12,338


Total of adjustments

111,745

75,658

76,428

127,148



455

391,434

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

29,324

$

13,385

$

(7,030)

$

3,788

$

26,401

$

(60,373)

$

5,495

















Revenue

$

259,004

$

267,104

$

148,094

$

118,698

$

170,984



$

963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32)

%

(23)

%

(56)

%

(104)

%

15

%


(40)

%

Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

11

%

5

%

(5)

%

3

%

15

%


1

%





















For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity
Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated
Expenses

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

17,820

$

3,228

$

(2,758)

$

(1,948)

$

18,505

$

(66,196)

$

(31,349)

















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$

17,820

$

3,228

$

(2,758)

$

(1,948)

$

18,505

$

(66,196)

$

(31,349)

















Revenue

$

281,056

$

220,001

$

200,078

$

132,725

$

155,807



$

989,667

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

6

%

1

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(3)

%

Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

6

%

1

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(3)

%






























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION




EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

11,662

$

3,865

$

(4,135)

$

(1,825)

$

13,430

$

(28,179)

$

(5,182)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

25,080

3,587

8,255

757

658

361

38,698

Other pre-tax











(2,653)

(2,653)

EBITDA

36,742

7,452

4,120

(1,068)

14,088

(30,471)

30,863

Adjustments for the effects of:













Restructuring expenses and other

1,380

1,212

1,405

1,536



175

5,708

Foreign currency (gains) losses











3,908

3,908


Total of adjustments

1,380

1,212

1,405

1,536



4,083

9,616

Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,122

$

8,664

$

5,525

$

468

$

14,088

$

(26,388)

$

40,479

















Revenue

$

119,234

$

100,570

$

73,840

$

53,969

$

79,603



$

427,216

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10

%

4

%

(6)

%

(3)

%

17

%


(1)

%

EBITDA Margin

31

%

7

%

6

%

(2)

%

18

%


7

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32

%

9

%

7

%

1

%

18

%


9

%






































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

14,714

$

3,542

$

(5,027)

$

(464)

$

9,362

$

(31,762)

$

(9,635)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

31,640

4,987

9,826

2,025

644

1,182

50,304

Other pre-tax











(328)

(328)

EBITDA

46,354

8,529

4,799

1,561

10,006

(30,908)

40,341

Adjustments for the effects of:













Foreign currency (gains) losses











(59)

(59)


Total of adjustments











(59)

(59)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,354

$

8,529

$

4,799

$

1,561

$

10,006

$

(30,967)

$

40,282

















Revenue

$

152,450

$

116,964

$

84,585

$

66,857

$

74,925



$

495,781

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

10

%

3

%

(6)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(2)

%

EBITDA Margin

30

%

7

%

6

%

2

%

13

%


8

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30

%

7

%

6

%

2

%

13

%


8

%









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

(94,083)

$

(66,138)

$

(79,323)

$

(121,535)

$

12,971

$

(32,649)

$

(380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

139,187

15,964

74,907

124,343

687

1,108

356,196

Other pre-tax











(6,264)

(6,264)

EBITDA

45,104

(50,174)

(4,416)

2,808

13,658

(37,805)

(30,825)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Restructuring expenses and other

919

1,984

1,216

2,231



280

6,630

Foreign currency (gains) losses











7,050

7,050


Total of adjustments

919

63,058

8,738

2,398



7,330

82,443

Adjusted EBITDA

$

46,023

$

12,884

$

4,322

$

5,206

$

13,658

$

(30,475)

$

51,618

















Revenue

$

139,770

$

166,534

$

74,254

$

64,729

$

91,381



$

536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67)

%

(40)

%

(107)

%

(188)

%

14

%


(71)

%

EBITDA Margin

32

%

(30)

%

(6)

%

4

%

15

%


(6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33

%

8

%

6

%

8

%

15

%


10

%




EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured
Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

(82,421)

$

(62,273)

$

(83,458)

$

(123,360)

$

26,401

$

(60,828)

$

(385,939)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

164,267

19,551

83,162

125,100

1,345

1,469

394,894

Other pre-tax











(8,917)

(8,917)

EBITDA

81,846

(42,722)

(296)

1,740

27,746

(68,276)

38

Adjustments for the effects of:













Long-lived assets impairments



61,074

7,522

167





68,763

Restructuring expenses and other

2,299

3,196

2,621

3,767



455

12,338

Foreign currency (gains) losses











10,958

10,958


Total of adjustments

2,299

64,270

10,143

3,934



11,413

92,059

Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,145

$

21,548

$

9,847

$

5,674

$

27,746

$

(56,863)

$

92,097

















Revenue

$

259,004

$

267,104

$

148,094

$

118,698

$

170,984



$

963,884

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(32)

%

(23)

%

(56)

%

(104)

%

15

%


(40)

%

EBITDA Margin

32

%

(16)

%

%

1

%

16

%


%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32

%

8

%

7

%

5

%

16

%


10

%





















For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019




Subsea
Robotics

Manufactured
Products

Offshore
Projects
Group

Integrity Management
& Digital
Solutions

Aerospace
and Defense Technologies

Unallocated Expenses
and other

Total




($ in thousands)

Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$

17,820

$

3,228

$

(2,758)

$

(1,948)

$

18,505

$

(66,196)

$

(31,349)

Adjustments for the effects of:













Depreciation and amortization

64,827

10,033

20,148

4,083

1,358

2,341

102,790

Other pre-tax











(113)

(113)

EBITDA

82,647

13,261

17,390

2,135

19,863

(63,968)

71,328

Adjustments for the effects of:













Foreign currency (gains) losses











(673)

(673)


Total of adjustments











(673)

(673)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

82,647

$

13,261

$

17,390

$

2,135

$

19,863

$

(64,641)

$

70,655

















Revenue

$

281,056

$

220,001

$

200,078

$

132,725

$

155,807



$

989,667

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

6

%

1

%

(1)

%

(1)

%

12

%


(3)

%

EBITDA Margin

29

%

6

%

9

%

2

%

13

%


7

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29

%

6

%

9

%

2

%

13

%


7

%









































