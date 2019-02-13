Oceaneering Announces Wit LeBlanc to Succeed Cardon Gerner as CAO

HOUSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE: OII) announced today that Witland J. LeBlanc Jr., who currently serves as Oceaneering's Vice President, Tax and Treasury, has been designated to succeed W. Cardon Gerner as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ("CAO"), effective March 15, 2019.

Mr. LeBlanc's career includes more than eight years with Oceaneering in the role of Vice President, Tax, while taking on the additional role of Treasurer in 2017. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr. LeBlanc was with Trico Marine Services, Inc., where he was responsible for global tax and other financial matters. His career includes significant experience in the oilfield services industry and public accounting, where he provided tax, M&A and other consulting services.

Mr. Gerner, who joined Oceaneering in 2006, has agreed to continue to serve Oceaneering in a supporting role during a transition period.

Alan R. Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "I am pleased to announce Wit's promotion, as we move forward with our succession plan for the CAO position. Wit's knowledge of Oceaneering's businesses through his Tax and Treasury experience make him a strong fit to take on the role of CAO. In his new role, Wit will now report to me. I would also like to thank Cardon for his leadership during his 12+ years of service and agreeing to remain with us in a supporting role for a transition period."

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

