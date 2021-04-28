Oceaneering Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $9.4 million, or $(0.09) per share, on revenue of $438 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted net income was $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share, reflecting, among other things, the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with restructuring and other expenses and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

During the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $25 million, or $(0.25) per share, on revenue of $424 million. Adjusted net income was $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, reflecting, among other things, the impact of $9.8 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with asset impairments and write-offs, restructuring and other expenses, and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, and $9.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins) and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended





Mar 31,

Dec 31,













2021

2020

2020

















Revenue

$ 437,553



$ 536,668



$ 424,262



Gross Margin

56,657



46,752



45,001



Income (Loss) from Operations

13,783



(380,757)



480



Net Income (Loss)

(9,365)



(367,598)



(25,000)



















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.09)



$ (3.71)



$ (0.25)









For the first quarter of 2021:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8 million

Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income was $15.1 million

Cash flow used in operations was $1.7 million and free cash flow was ($12.4) million

and free cash flow was Cash position declined by $9.3 million , from $452 million to $443 million

, from to Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) fleet utilization was 53% and average revenue per day on hire was $7,874

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "We have continued to improve our operating performance by driving operational efficiency, led by focusing on safety, quality and value-based solutions for our customers. I am pleased with the rate of progress made during the first quarter of 2021. Each of our operating segments generated positive adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $52.8 million surpassed both our guidance and published consensus estimates. Based on our first quarter results and revised outlook, we are narrowing our expected adjusted EBITDA range to $180 million to $210 million for 2021.

"Our first quarter 2021 Subsea Robotics (SSR) adjusted operating income was flat on slightly higher revenue, as compared to fourth quarter 2020. Operating activity in our SSR segment exceeded our original expectation due to higher-than-forecast ROV drill support days and survey activity. Pricing for the various SSR services remained stable during the first quarter, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%, consistent with average adjusted EBITDA margins achieved during 2020.

"First quarter 2021 ROV activity remained consistent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 with fleet utilization averaging 53% versus 54% during the fourth quarter of 2020. A seasonal decrease in days on hire for vessel-based services was slightly offset by an increase in days on hire for drill support services. Our ROV fleet use during the first quarter 2021 was 64% in drill support and 36% in vessel-based activity versus fourth quarter 2020 use of 60% and 40%, respectively. Average ROV revenue per day of on hire of $7,874 was 7% higher over the fourth quarter.

"Sequentially, our first quarter 2021 ROV fleet count remained at 250 systems. As of March 31, 2021, we had ROV contracts on 78 of the 135 floating rigs under contract, or 58%, as compared to 58% as of December 31, 2020, when we had ROV contracts on 75 of the 129 floating rigs under contract. Subject to quarterly variances, we continue to expect our drill support market share to generally approximate 60%.

"Manufactured Products (MP) first quarter 2021 adjusted operating income declined, as expected, from the fourth quarter of 2020 on lower segment revenue. Adjusted operating income margin decreased to 4% in the first quarter of 2021, from 9% in the fourth quarter of 2020, which had benefited from favorable contract close-outs and negotiated supply chain savings that did not occur in the first quarter. Activity in our mobility solutions businesses remained weak during the first quarter of 2021. Our Manufactured Products backlog on March 31, 2021 was $248 million, compared to our December 31, 2020 backlog of $266 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 0.6 for the trailing 12 months, as compared with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.4 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"Our first quarter 2021 Offshore Projects Group (OPG) adjusted operating income increased on substantially higher revenue. Revenue benefited due to the start-up of field activities on the riserless light well intervention project in Angola. The sequential increase in adjusted operating income margin, from 2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 10% in the first quarter of 2021, was due to increased utilization of assets and personnel, while holding indirect costs stable.

"Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) first quarter 2021 adjusted operating income was higher than fourth quarter of 2020 on flat revenue. The improvement in adjusted operating income margin, from 3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 5% in the first quarter of 2021, benefited from the continuing transformation of how and where work is performed, which is driving more effective use of personnel.

"Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) first quarter 2021 adjusted operating income marginally improved from the fourth quarter of 2020 on flat revenue. Adjusted operating income margin of 19% was consistent with that achieved for the fourth quarter of 2020. At the corporate level for the first quarter of 2021, Unallocated Expenses of $31.7 million were lower as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"For the second quarter, compared to the first quarter, we anticipate higher activity levels and operating profitability improvement in our SSR and OPG segments, higher activity levels and relatively flat operating profitability in our IMDS and ADTech segments, and lower activity levels and lower operating profitability in our Manufactured Products segment. Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the low- to mid-$30 million range. On a consolidated basis, we expect second quarter 2021 results to improve, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $55 million to $60 million on sequentially higher revenue.

"For the full year of 2021, at the segment level, as compared to 2020, we forecast SSR operating results to improve on slightly higher revenue, and adjusted EBITDA margin to remain relatively flat. ROV fleet utilization is expected to be in the upper 50% range for the year. For Manufactured Products, we forecast lower operating results as compared to 2020; however, we expect improved order intake during the first half of 2021, which should drive increased activity in the second half of 2021. The book-to-bill ratio is expected to be in the range of 1.1 to 1.5 for the full year, and adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the low- to mid-single digit range. For OPG, we forecast increased vessel utilization and the continuation of the Angola riserless light well intervention project to benefit OPG's results in the second quarter of 2021, leading to a meaningful annual improvement in adjusted operating results on higher revenue. For IMDS, we forecast improved operating results on higher revenue with adjusted operating margin in the high single-digit range for the year. And for ADTech, we expect improved operating results on increased revenue with an annual operating margin approximately the same as that achieved in 2020.

"We forecast our 2021 income tax payments to be in the range of $40 million to $45 million. In addition, we expect to receive CARES Act tax refunds of $28 million during the year. We continue to forecast our organic capital expenditures to total between $50 million and $70 million. This includes approximately $35 million to $40 million of maintenance capital expenditures and $15 million to $30 million of growth capital expenditures.

"Our first quarter performance and refreshed outlook for the year give us confidence to narrow our 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $180 million to $210 million. Our priority continues to be generating cash. In 2021, our expectation remains that we will generate positive free cash flow in excess of the amount generated in 2020, excluding the cash benefit associated with expected CARES Act tax refunds. We remain committed to maintaining strong liquidity and believe that our cash position, undrawn revolving credit facility and debt maturity profile should provide us ample resources and time to address potential opportunities to improve our returns."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's expectations about: backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue or profitability; adjusted EBITDA range for the full year of 2021; ROV drill support market share; second quarter segment activity levels and operating profitability, Unallocated Expenses, and consolidated revenue, results, and adjusted EBITDA; full-year segment operating results, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA margins; full-year ROV fleet utilization; full-year Manufactured Products order intake and second half activity, book-to-bill ratio, and operating margin; full-year OPG operating results and revenue and the timing and basis for the expectations; full-year IMDS operating results, revenue, and adjusted operating margin; full-year ADTech operating results, revenue, and operating margin; forecasted Unallocated Expenses per quarter, and annual capital expenditures and cash tax payments; CARES Act tax refunds; free cash flow in 2021; and sufficiency of resources to address opportunities to improve returns.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















































Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020





















(in thousands) ASSETS























Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $442,743 and $452,016)

$ 1,161,517



$ 1,170,263



Net property and equipment



561,650



591,107



Other assets









280,357



284,472







Total Assets

$ 2,003,524



$ 2,045,842





























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









$ 416,743



$ 437,116



Long-term debt









804,888



805,251



Other long-term liabilities

233,548



245,318



Equity









548,345



558,157







Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 2,003,524



$ 2,045,842





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













































For the Three Months Ended

















Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























Revenue









$ 437,553



$ 536,668



$ 424,262



Cost of services and products

380,896



489,916



379,261





Gross margin

56,657



46,752



45,001



Selling, general and administrative expense

42,874



55,741



42,839



Long-lived assets impairments

—



68,763



1,682



Goodwill impairment

—



303,005



—





Income (loss) from operations





13,783



(380,757)



480



Interest income









519



1,277



881



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(10,407)



(12,462)



(10,577)



Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

534



1,197



266



Other income (expense), net

(1,453)



(7,128)



(645)





Income (loss) before income taxes

2,976



(397,873)



(9,595)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

12,341



(30,275)



15,405





Net Income (Loss)

$ (9,365)



$ (367,598)



$ (25,000)





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

99,461



99,055



99,306

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.09)



$ (3.71)



$ (0.25)





























The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

























For the Three Months Ended











Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020 *

Dec 31, 2020









($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics





















Revenue



$ 119,119



$ 139,770



$ 114,711



Gross margin



$ 24,078



$ 19,473



$ 24,777

Operating income (loss)



$ 14,619



$ (94,083)



$ 14,477

Operating income (loss) %



12 %

(67) %

13 %

ROV days available



22,469



22,750



22,999



ROV days utilized



11,887



14,853



12,456



ROV utilization



53 %

65 %

54 %





















Manufactured Products





















Revenue



$ 86,825



$ 166,534



$ 99,899



Gross margin



$ 10,004



$ 17,949



$ 20,092

Operating income (loss)



$ 2,753



$ (66,138)



$ 12,218

Operating income (loss) %



3 %

(40) %

12 % Backlog at end of period



$ 248,000



$ 419,000



$ 266,000























Offshore Projects Group





















Revenue



$ 89,234



$ 74,254



$ 67,821



Gross margin



$ 15,111



$ 2,095



$ (2,367)

Operating income (loss)



$ 8,813



$ (79,323)



$ (9,940)

Operating income (loss) %



10 %

(107) %

(15) %





















Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

















Revenue



$ 54,048



$ 64,729



$ 54,307



Gross margin



$ 8,209



$ 9,792



$ 7,396

Operating income (loss)



$ 2,474



$ (121,535)



$ 892

Operating income (loss) %



5 %

(188) %

2 %





















Aerospace and Defense Technologies

















Revenue



$ 88,327



$ 91,381



$ 87,524



Gross margin



$ 22,110



$ 17,485



$ 20,328

Operating income (loss)



$ 16,839



$ 12,971



$ 16,525

Operating income (loss) %



19 %

14 %

19 %



















Unallocated Expenses



















Gross margin



$ (22,855)



$ (20,042)



$ (25,225)

Operating income (loss)



$ (31,715)



$ (32,649)



$ (33,692)



















Total

























Revenue



$ 437,553



$ 536,668



$ 424,262



Gross margin



$ 56,657



$ 46,752



$ 45,001

Operating income (loss)



$ 13,783



$ (380,757)



$ 480

Operating income (loss) %



3 %

(71) %

— %

The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information" for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.





















* Recast to reflect segment changes.





































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

























For the Three Months Ended











Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020











(in thousands)















Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 10,699



$ 27,229



$ 14,847





























For the Three Months Ended











Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020 *

Dec 31, 2020











(in thousands) Depreciation and amortization:













Energy Services and Products















Subsea Robotics



$ 22,952



$ 139,187



$ 23,210



Manufactured Products



3,227



15,964



3,193



Offshore Projects Group



7,125



74,907



16,979



Integrity Management & Digital Solutions



1,124



124,343



1,255

Total Energy Services and Products



34,428



354,401



44,637

Aerospace and Defense Technologies



1,276



687



667

Unallocated Expenses



767



1,108



1,146



Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 36,471



$ 356,196



$ 46,450























Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $310 million and $9.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.





















* Recast to reflect segment changes.















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)









































For the Three Months Ended









Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020









Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (9,365)



$ (0.09)



$ (367,598)



$ (3.71)



$ (25,000)



$ (0.25)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets impairments

—







68,763







1,682







Long-lived assets write-offs

—







7,328







9,571







Goodwill impairment

—







303,005







—







Restructuring expenses and other

1,308







6,630







(2,176)







Foreign currency (gains) losses

1,861







7,050







720





Total pre-tax adjustments

3,169







392,776







9,797





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods

(605)







(45,355)







7,432





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation

577







987







13





Uncertain tax positions

(16)







(9,652)







3,033





U.S. CARES Act

—







(33,784)







—





Valuation allowances

6,758







65,208







5,635





Other

2,275







950







889







Total discrete tax adjustments

9,594







23,709







9,570







Total of adjustments

12,158







371,130







26,799





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ 2,793



$ 0.03



$ 3,532



$ 0.04



$ 1,799



$ 0.02

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





100,480







99,649







99,712



































































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)



















EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins





























For the Three Months Ended









Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020









($ in thousands)



















Net income (loss)



$ (9,365)



$ (367,598)



$ (25,000)

Depreciation and amortization



36,471



356,196



46,450



Subtotal



27,106



(11,402)



21,450

Interest expense, net of interest income

9,888



11,185



9,696

Amortization included in interest expense

303



(333)



322

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



12,341



(30,275)



15,405



EBITDA



49,638



(30,825)



46,873

Adjustments for the effects of:















Long-lived assets impairments



—



68,763



1,682



Restructuring expenses and other



1,308



6,630



(2,176)



Foreign currency (gains) losses



1,861



7,050



720





Total of adjustments



3,169



82,443



226



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 52,807



$ 51,618



$ 47,099





















Revenue



$ 437,553



$ 536,668



$ 424,262





















EBITDA margin %



11 %

(6) %

11 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %



12 %

10 %

11 %





















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)































Free Cash Flow





















For the Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2020





(in thousands) Net Income (loss)

$ (9,365)



$ (367,598)



$ (25,000)

Non-cash adjustments:













Depreciation and amortization, including goodwill impairment

36,471



356,196



46,450



Long-lived asset impairments

—



68,763



1,682



Other non-cash

(365)



(4,626)



4,209

Other increases (decreases) in cash from operating activities

(28,464)



(84,885)



76,943

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

(1,723)



(32,150)



104,284

Purchases of property and equipment

(10,699)



(27,229)



(14,847)

Free Cash Flow

$ (12,422)



$ (59,379)



$ 89,437

















































2021 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates

























For the Three Months Ended









June 30, 2021









Low

High









(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes





$ 9,000



$ 12,000

Depreciation and amortization





36,000



38,000



Subtotal





45,000



50,000

Interest expense, net of interest income





10,000



10,000



Adjusted EBITDA





$ 55,000



$ 60,000



























For the Year Ended









December 31, 2021









Low

High









(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes





$ (5,000)



$ 20,000

Depreciation and amortization





145,000



150,000



Subtotal





140,000



170,000

Interest expense, net of interest income





40,000



40,000



Adjusted EBITDA





$ 180,000



$ 210,000



















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,619



$ 2,753



$ 8,813



$ 2,474



$ 16,839



$ (31,715)



$ 13,783

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 15,014



$ 3,290



$ 8,962



$ 2,691



$ 16,849



$ (31,715)



$ 15,091



































Revenue

$ 119,119



$ 86,825



$ 89,234



$ 54,048



$ 88,327







$ 437,553

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

12 %

3 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

13 %

4 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 %









































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (94,083)



$ (66,138)



$ (79,323)



$ (121,535)



$ 12,971



$ (32,649)



$ (380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



—



—



—



—



7,328



Goodwill impairment

102,118



11,388



66,285



123,214



—



—



303,005



Restructuring expenses and other

919



1,984



1,216



2,231



—



280



6,630





Total of adjustments

110,365



74,446



75,023



125,612



—



280



385,726



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 16,282



$ 8,308



$ (4,300)



$ 4,077



$ 12,971



$ (32,369)



$ 4,969



































Revenue

$ 139,770



$ 166,534



$ 74,254



$ 64,729



$ 91,381







$ 536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67) %

(40) %

(107) %

(188) %

14 %





(71) % Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts

12 %

5 %

(6) %

6 %

14 %





1 %

* Recast to reflect segment changes.

























RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment











































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,477



$ 12,218



$ (9,940)



$ 892



$ 16,525



$ (33,692)



$ 480

Adjustments for the effects of:





























Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



1,304



378



—



—



1,682



Long-lived assets write-offs

—



—



9,401



170



—



—



9,571



Restructuring expenses and other

221



(3,489)



643



422



27



—



(2,176)





Total of adjustments

221



(3,489)



11,348



970



27



—



9,077

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 14,698



$ 8,729



$ 1,408



$ 1,862



$ 16,552



$ (33,692)



$ 9,557



































Revenue

$ 114,711



$ 99,899



$ 67,821



$ 54,307



$ 87,524







$ 424,262

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

13 %

12 %

(15) %

2 %

19 %





— % Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts

13 %

9 %

2 %

3 %

19 %





2 %



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,619



$ 2,753



$ 8,813



$ 2,474



$ 16,839



$ (31,715)



$ 13,783

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

22,952



3,227



7,125



1,124



1,276



767



36,471



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(616)



(616)



EBITDA

37,571



5,980



15,938



3,598



18,115



(31,564)



49,638

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Restructuring expenses and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



1,861



1,861





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



1,861



3,169

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,966



$ 6,517



$ 16,087



$ 3,815



$ 18,125



$ (29,703)



$ 52,807



































Revenue

$ 119,119



$ 86,825



$ 89,234



$ 54,048



$ 88,327







$ 437,553

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

12 %

3 %

10 %

5 %

19 %





3 % EBITDA Margin

32 %

7 %

18 %

7 %

21 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

18 %

7 %

21 %





12 %









































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 *







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (94,083)



$ (66,138)



$ (79,323)



$ (121,535)



$ 12,971



$ (32,649)



$ (380,757)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

139,187



15,964



74,907



124,343



687



1,108



356,196



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(6,264)



(6,264)



EBITDA

45,104



(50,174)



(4,416)



2,808



13,658



(37,805)



(30,825)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Restructuring expenses and other

919



1,984



1,216



2,231



—



280



6,630



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



7,050



7,050





Total of adjustments

919



63,058



8,738



2,398



—



7,330



82,443

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,023



$ 12,884



$ 4,322



$ 5,206



$ 13,658



$ (30,475)



$ 51,618



































Revenue

$ 139,770



$ 166,534



$ 74,254



$ 64,729



$ 91,381







$ 536,668

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

(67) %

(40) %

(107) %

(188) %

14 %





(71) % EBITDA Margin

32 %

(30) %

(6) %

4 %

15 %





(6) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33 %

8 %

6 %

8 %

15 %





10 %

































* Recast to reflect segment changes.

























RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 14,477



$ 12,218



$ (9,940)



$ 892



$ 16,525



$ (33,692)



$ 480

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

23,210



3,193



16,979



1,255



667



1,146



46,450



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(57)



(57)



EBITDA

37,687



15,411



7,039



2,147



17,192



(32,603)



46,873

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



1,304



378



—



—



1,682



Restructuring expenses and other

221



(3,489)



643



422



27



—



(2,176)



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



720



720





Total of adjustments

221



(3,489)



1,947



800



27



720



226

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,908



$ 11,922



$ 8,986



$ 2,947



$ 17,219



$ (31,883)



$ 47,099



































Revenue

$ 114,711



$ 99,899



$ 67,821



$ 54,307



$ 87,524







$ 424,262

Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP

13 %

12 %

(15) %

2 %

19 %





— % EBITDA Margin

33 %

15 %

10 %

4 %

20 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33 %

12 %

13 %

5 %

20 %





11 %



































