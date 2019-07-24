Oceaneering Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $35.2 million, or $(0.36) per share, on revenue of $496 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. During the prior quarter ended March 31, 2019, Oceaneering reported a net loss of $24.8 million, or $(0.25) per share, on revenue of $494 million, and an adjusted net loss of $23.9 million, or $(0.24) per share.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins and forecasted 2019 EBITDA) and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, 2019 EBITDA Estimates, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018





















Revenue

$ 495,781



$ 478,674



$ 493,886



$ 989,667



$ 895,087

Gross Margin

41,983



29,728



27,587



69,570



48,556

Income (Loss) from Operations

(9,635)



(19,637)



(21,714)



(31,349)



(46,786)

Net Income (Loss)

(35,182)



(33,076)



(24,827)



(60,009)



(82,209)























Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.36)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.83)













Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Overall, the sequential improvement in our second quarter 2019 operating results met our expectations. Our energy segments, as a whole, performed well, while our non-energy segment, Advanced Technologies, fell short of our expectations. Unallocated Expenses were lower than forecast. For the second quarter, consolidated EBITDA of $40.3 million was in line with consensus estimates, and we generated $12.7 million of free cash flow.

"Sequentially, ROV operating income improved as expected, resulting from higher seasonal activity for vessel-based services and an increase in the number of working floating rigs for which we provide drill support. Our fleet use during the quarter was 63% in drill support and 37% in vessel-based activity, compared to 69% and 31%, respectively, during the prior quarter. Revenue grew 20%, principally due to the 19% increase in ROV days on hire. ROV EBITDA margin improved by 23 basis points to 30%.

"At the end of June 2019, our ROV fleet size was 276 vehicles, utilization improved to 62% from 53% in the first quarter, and we had ROV contracts on 101 of the 161 floating rigs under contract, resulting in a drill support market share of 63%.

"Subsea Products operating income improved during the second quarter of 2019 on a modest sequential increase in quarterly revenue. These operating results were better than expected due to a substantial increase in revenue within our manufactured products business and an exceptional operating margin within our service and rental business. Our Subsea Products backlog at June 30, 2019 was $596 million, compared to our March 31, 2019 backlog of $464 million. This includes the recently announced award for umbilicals, hardware and aftermarket services related to the Mozambique LNG project. Our book-to-bill ratio for the trailing twelve months was 1.65.

"The second quarter 2019 Subsea Projects operating income was sequentially lower than forecast as the expected increase in call-out work did not materialize, and operational issues on a couple of projects caused cost overruns. We continue to believe that pricing for diving and deepwater vessel services in our international and U.S. Gulf of Mexico markets has generally stabilized. We are pleased to report that the Ocean Evolution was put to work on her first project in June.

"The second quarter 2019 Asset Integrity operating results decreased slightly on flat revenue compared to the first quarter, as pricing for inspection services remains very competitive.

"For our non-energy segment, Advanced Technologies, second quarter 2019 operating income declined sequentially, predominantly due to our not securing a large anticipated U.S. Navy contract and production timing associated with certain theme park projects. Unallocated Expenses were lower quarter over quarter, as we deferred expenditures into the second half of 2019.

"For the third quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter, we are expecting a slight improvement in our overall operating results on moderately higher revenue. For our energy segments, we expect declines in operating contribution from our ROV segment on flat activity levels due to a change in operating mix, a decline in profitability in Subsea Products, due to a greater proportion of segment revenue coming from manufacturing, and relatively flat results in our Subsea Projects and Asset Integrity segments. For our non-energy segment, Advanced Technologies, we expect revenue to increase and operating margins to improve to the low double-digit range. Unallocated Expenses are expected to be in the mid-$30 million range.

"For the first half of 2019, we generated $70.7 million of adjusted EBITDA. Based on our first half results and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our EBITDA guidance by lowering the top end of our guidance range from $180 million to $170 million, due primarily to project call-out work not materializing to the degree necessary to achieve the high end of our prior guidance. We now expect our 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be between $150 million and $170 million.

"Our confidence in our guidance for the second half of 2019 is based on our existing backlog and expected order intake in Subsea Products and Advanced Technologies, as well as our anticipation of an increase in the number of working floating drilling rigs. We are affirming our expectation to generate positive free cash flow for the full year 2019."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs and future expected business, financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: outlook and EBITDA guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2019; projected positive free cash flow; anticipated consolidated EBITDA and segment EBITDA contributions; expected segment contributions to periodic and full-year 2019 operating results; Subsea Products backlog; Subsea Products and Advanced Technologies order intake; forecasted Unallocated Expenses; and overall view of market conditions, including an anticipated increase in working floating drilling rigs. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry; supply and demand of drilling rigs; oil and natural gas demand and production growth; oil and natural gas prices; fluctuations in currency markets worldwide; future global economic conditions; the loss of major contracts or alliances; future performance under our customer contracts; and the effects of competition. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































































Jun 30,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

























(in thousands) ASSETS































Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $355,838 and $354,259)





$ 1,195,193



$ 1,244,889



Net property and equipment











947,787



964,670



Other assets

















795,655



615,439







Total Assets









$ 2,938,635



$ 2,824,998





































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities

















$ 491,044



$ 494,741



Long-term debt

















795,639



786,580



Other long-term liabilities









292,919



128,379



Equity

















1,359,033



1,415,298







Total Liabilities and Equity









$ 2,938,635



$ 2,824,998





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

















Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

Mar 31,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2018

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































Revenue









$ 495,781



$ 478,674



$ 493,886



$ 989,667



$ 895,087



Cost of services and products

453,798



448,946



466,299



920,097



846,531





Gross margin

41,983



29,728



27,587



69,570



48,556



Selling, general and administrative expense

51,618



49,365



49,301



100,919



95,342





Income (loss) from operations





(9,635)



(19,637)



(21,714)



(31,349)



(46,786)



Interest income









1,848



2,950



2,604



4,452



5,542



Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(10,199)



(8,802)



(9,424)



(19,623)



(18,173)



Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

—



(737)



(164)



(164)



(1,580)



Other income (expense), net

7



(3,556)



719



726



(12,030)





Income (loss) before income taxes

(17,979)



(29,782)



(27,979)



(45,958)



(73,027)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

17,203



3,294



(3,152)



14,051



9,182





Net Income (Loss)

$ (35,182)



$ (33,076)



$ (24,827)



$ (60,009)



$ (82,209)





































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

98,929



98,531



98,714



98,822



98,457

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.36)



$ (0.34)



$ (0.25)



$ (0.61)



$ (0.83)







































The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018











($ in thousands)





















Remotely Operated Vehicles





























Revenue



$ 120,363



$ 107,426



$ 100,346



$ 220,709



$ 193,020



Gross margin



$ 17,360



$ 12,176



$ 9,421



$ 26,781



$ 17,131

Operating income (loss)



$ 8,688



$ 4,542



$ 1,418



$ 10,106



$ 2,144

Operating income (loss) %



7 %

4 %

1 %

5 %

1 %

Days available



25,006



25,386



24,506



49,512



50,524



Days utilized



15,423



13,654



12,942



28,365



24,688



Utilization



62 %

54 %

53 %

57 %

49 %





























Subsea Products





























Revenue



$ 138,910



$ 121,704



$ 128,844



$ 267,754



$ 248,392



Gross margin



$ 21,029



$ 16,075



$ 12,315



$ 33,344



$ 31,080

Operating income (loss)



$ 7,413



$ 2,295



$ (476)



$ 6,937



$ 4,050

Operating income (loss) %



5 %

2 %

— %

3 %

2 % Backlog at end of period



$ 596,000



$ 245,000



$ 464,000



$ 596,000



$ 245,000































Subsea Projects





























Revenue



$ 75,104



$ 78,036



$ 89,728



$ 164,832



$ 134,896



Gross margin



$ 5,472



$ (5,145)



$ 9,033



$ 14,505



$ (4,028)

Operating income (loss)



$ 87



$ (10,358)



$ 2,892



$ 2,979



$ (12,717)

Operating income (loss) %



— %

(13) %

3 %

2 %

(9) %





























Asset Integrity





























Revenue



$ 61,156



$ 67,422



$ 60,689



$ 121,845



$ 128,710



Gross margin



$ 6,423



$ 9,461



$ 6,272



$ 12,695



$ 17,479

Operating income (loss)



$ (1,302)



$ 3,357



$ (713)



$ (2,015)



$ 5,036

Operating income (loss) %



(2) %

5 %

(1) %

(2) %

4 %





























Advanced Technologies





























Revenue



$ 100,248



$ 104,086



$ 114,279



$ 214,527



$ 190,069



Gross margin



$ 13,386



$ 13,999



$ 15,248



$ 28,634



$ 21,821

Operating income (loss)



$ 7,241



$ 7,886



$ 9,599



$ 16,840



$ 9,554

Operating income (loss) %



7 %

8 %

8 %

8 %

5 %



























Unallocated Expenses



























Gross margin



$ (21,687)



$ (16,838)



$ (24,702)



$ (46,389)



$ (34,927)

Operating income (loss)



$ (31,762)



$ (27,359)



$ (34,434)



$ (66,196)



$ (54,853)



























Total

































Revenue



$ 495,781



$ 478,674



$ 493,886



$ 989,667



$ 895,087



Gross margin



$ 41,983



$ 29,728



$ 27,587



$ 69,570



$ 48,556

Operating income (loss)



$ (9,635)



$ (19,637)



$ (21,714)



$ (31,349)



$ (46,786)

Operating income (loss) %



(2) %

(4) %

(4) %

(3) %

(5) %































SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended











Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2018











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 40,898



$ 27,798



$ 29,964



$ 70,862



$ 121,928

























Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Remotely Operated Vehicles



$ 26,871



$ 28,269



$ 27,990



$ 54,861



$ 55,911



Subsea Products



12,366



14,914



12,991



25,357



28,939



Subsea Projects



7,550



13,053



7,882



15,432



21,366



Asset Integrity



1,570



1,836



1,634



3,204



3,684

Total Energy Services and Products



48,357



58,072



50,497



98,854



109,900

Advanced Technologies



765



737



830



1,595



1,503

Unallocated Expenses



1,182



1,034



1,159



2,341



2,568

Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 50,304



$ 59,843



$ 52,486



$ 102,790



$ 113,971

































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2019 EBITDA Estimates and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)









































For the Three Months Ended









Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2019









Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ (35,182)



$ (0.36)



$ (33,076)



$ (0.34)



$ (24,827)



$ (0.25)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Fixed asset write-offs

—







4,233







—







Intangible asset write-offs

—







3,458







—







Foreign currency (gains) losses

(59)







3,418







(614)





Total pre-tax adjustments

(59)







11,109







(614)





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods

12







(2,173)







129





Discrete tax items























Share-based compensation

1







14







986





Uncertain tax positions

1,268







1,357







1,022





Valuation allowances

—







—







1,539





Other

2,436







(191)







(2,141)







Total discrete tax adjustments

3,705







1,180







1,406







Total of adjustments

$ 3,658







$ 10,116







$ 921





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (31,524)



$ (0.32)



$ (22,960)



$ (0.23)



$ (23,906)



$ (0.24)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





98,929







98,531







98,714





































For the Six Months Ended



Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2018



Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP









$ (60,009)



$ (0.61)



$ (82,209)



$ (0.83)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

















Fixed asset write-offs

—







4,233







Intangible asset write-offs









—







3,458







Foreign currency (gains) losses









(673)







11,733





Total pre-tax adjustments









(673)







19,424





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective periods









141







(3,919)





































Discrete tax items















Share-based compensation









987







1,820





Uncertain tax positions









2,290







1,261





Valuation allowances









1,539







—





Other









295







499







Total discrete tax adjustments









5,111







3,580







Total of adjustments









4,579







19,085





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









$ (55,430)



$ (0.56)



$ (63,124)



$ (0.64)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













98,822







98,457

































