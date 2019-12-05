Oceaneering to Participate at the Capital One Securities Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Alan R. Curtis, and Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, will meet with institutional investors at the Capital One Securities Energy Conference in Houston on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.



Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.



For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.



Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com



SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oceaneering.com

