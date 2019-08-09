Oceaneering to Participate at the Heikkinen Energy Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Mark Peterson, and Vice President of Subsea Projects, Michael Ellis, will meet with institutional investors at the Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The conference handout will be made available after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oceaneering.com

