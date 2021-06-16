Oceaneering to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside session to discuss the company's business outlook and meet with institutional investors at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The conference handout is available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

[email protected]

SOURCE Oceaneering International, Inc.

