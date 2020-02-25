Oceaneering to Present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that President Roderick A. Larson will meet with institutional investors and make a presentation at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The conference handout will be made available after the close of the market on Monday, March 2, 2020, on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com. There will not be a webcast of the presentation.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

Contact:

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Oceaneering International, Inc.

713-329-4507

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

