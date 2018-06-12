Oceaneering to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE: OII) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Roderick A. Larson will make a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Mr. Larson and other members of management will also meet with institutional investors.

The conference handout will be made available after the close of the market on Monday, June 18, 2018, through the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.

