OceanEx Completes Successful Funding Round

BEIJING, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanEx, one of the fastest-growing and reputable cryptocurrency exchange in the world, today announced that it has raised millions of dollars in Series A funding. The round was led by Fenbushi Capital, with participation from several other investors.

OceanEx

"Fenbushi Capital identifies with OceanEx's development concept and core value of building an infrastructure that enables the freedom of value exchange globally and accelerates the inevitable future of blockchain economy. We are excited to work together with OceanEx to bring the highest quality exchange to the market," said Bo Shen, Founding Partner of Fenbushi Capital.

"Our vision of providing global users a secure and transparent digital asset exchanging platform fully aligns with Fenbushi Capital and other investors. Joining hands, we seek to make a remarkable impact on industry growth," stated Xiaoning Nan, founder & CEO of OceanEx. "Moving forward, we will plow into achieving global compliance proactively, and our users can expect fiat-to-crypto trading very soon."

While constantly improving its institutional service, OceanEx is sparing no efforts in delivering innovation into financial products, such as contract trading, perpetual contract, and upgraded CryptoFarm product. The next-generation asset management platform and fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange will also be offering solid blockchain project IEO on OceanEx GO in the nearby future.

Founded in 2018, OceanEx has become one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges within six months. As of today, OceanEx is ranked at top 60 on CoinMarketCap's Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges by Trading Volume.

Committed to achieving regulatory compliance globally, OceanEx has been deploying bank-level SSL secure technology and advanced machine learning algorithms to actively detect attacks and safeguard users' assets and transactions. In May 2019, OceanEx was invited into CoinMarketCap's Data Accountability & Transparency Alliance to provide "greater transparency, accountability, and disclosure from projects in the crypto space" alongside other top exchanges including Binance, OKEx, and Huobi.

About OceanEx

Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI-powered digital asset trading platform. The platform is fortified by deploying cutting-edge AI technologies, providing an actively protected and ultra-liquid cryptocurrency trading market, full-fledged quantitative trading capabilities, a rich set of investment tools and products that meet a wide spectrum of investment strategies from all types of investors. For more information, please visit https://oceanex.pro.

About Fenbushi Capital

Founded in 2015, Fenbushi Capital is the first China-based venture capital firm that exclusively invests in Blockchain-ended companies. With a mission of accelerating the inevitable future of Blockchain economy by supporting as many companies as possible, Fenbushi strongly believes Blockchain technology will play an important role in bringing much more transparency, efficiency, and robustness into the global economy. For more information, please visit http://fenbushi.vc.

