OceanEx Launches Selective Token Listing Platform OceanEx GO!

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanEx, one of the fastest-growing and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is announcing the official launch of its selective token listing platform OceanEx GO! The first OceanEx GO! project will be unveiled on August 10.

As an aspiring IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) platform, OceanEx GO! aims to discover promising and high-grade blockchain projects across the globe, bridging them with global users, investors and resources throughout the OceanEx ecosystem. OceanEx GO! also seeks to provide circumspect analysis to digital asset investors and traders searching for new investment opportunities with reduced costs and risk.

"Indeed, the industry and the market is seeing numerous popular blockchain projects strongly consented by the blockchain and crypto community. However, we look forward to exploring and discovering new projects with top-notch technology but yet to be more widely recognized by the community," said industry veteran Xiaoning Nan, Founder and CEO of OceanEx. "We firmly believe with OceanEx's professional transaction structure and exceptional strategic assistance, more and more low-profile but high-quality projects will be brought to the attention of crypto community members by OceanEx GO!"

While selecting through potential blockchain project partners from the many applications received, the OceanEx team applied an extremely strict standard with a multitude of factors including aspects, such as the maturity of the project, existing groundwork, dynamics of the community, as well as the background of the founding team. OceanEx strives to work with the projects and partners that will create true value and real-world use-cases for the token holders and for the blockchain industry as a whole.

Founded by Xiaoning Nan in 2018, OceanEx is an AI-powered, digital asset trading platform with a wide global user base. Equipped with bank-level SSL security technology deploying advanced machine learning algorithms to actively detect attacks and safeguard users' assets and transactions, OceanEx proudly offers professional services and uncompromising user experience to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.

In order to reward the supporters of OceanEx and the VeChain ecosystem, OceanEx is also adding the binding feature to connect VeChainThor X Node with both OceanEx and OceanEx GO! account as an exclusive benefit for users of VeChainThor X Node and the members of OceanEx's OCE club. Interested parties should contact GO@bitocean.org for more details.

