Oceanfirst Bank Switches To Coinstar Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced the installation of Coinstar® kiosks at all OceanFirst Bank branches in New Jersey. OceanFirst selected Coinstar to replace existing coin-counting equipment and "do it yourself" model for Coinstar's industry-leading, turnkey solution.

"We're very pleased to have Coinstar as our only coin-counting solution for all of our branches," said Joseph Lebel III, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We value Coinstar's end-to-end management of coin counting that allows us to streamline our delivery of this service making the process better for our team and improving the experience for our customers."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Branches

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar; no service contracts or capital investment

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; bank employees don't have to count, bag or handle heavy coin bins

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve customers

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

"OceanFirst Bank is a respected financial institution that's been serving customers for more than 100 years, and we're proud that they've selected Coinstar to manage their coin counting," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinstar kiosks are installed at all OceanFirst Bank branches throughout New Jersey. Coinstar is easy to use and allow customers to conveniently process their coins and receive cash on the spot at the branch. Customers pay no fee to process their coins; non-customers pay a 10% fee. Consumers can find OceanFirst branch locations by visiting www.oceanfirst.com/locations.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About OceanFirst Bank

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $7.7 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

