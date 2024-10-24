Oceanfoam Signs Licensing Agreement With Performance Solutions for Its Tidal Rollers

The Eco-conscious fitness brand licensed its foam rollers through Performance Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanfoam, a newcomer and trailblazer in the fitness and wellness industry, today announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Performance Solutions, LLC for its Tidal Rollers, the high-quality, eco-conscious foam rollers that redefine active lifestyles and help to clean the water and the planet. The agreement licenses Performance Solutions' textured foam roller technology under its current United States patents and applications.

Oceanfoam foam roller

Performance Solutions is an innovator for cutting-edge ideas in performance, wellness and training. Under the licensing agreement, Oceanfoam's Tidal Rollers will be protected under U.S. Patent Nos: 9,539,167; 9,656,112; 10,278,890; 10,695,260, and other patent applications pending.

The full-sized Tidal Rollers, measuring 20" long x 5" diameter, feature a unique and firm wave-like textured surface that provides an effective deep tissue massage for the body. The rollers are available in 28 unique color options.

"We are excited to sign this licensing agreement with a company known for its extensive patent portfolio, allowing us to have a significant impact in the foam roller space," said Oceanfoam founder Zach Quinn. "We are excited to produce and offer our innovative and eco-conscious Tidal Rollers to the market under Performance Solutions' patents."

Injury recovery and muscle tension prompted Quinn to develop the first foam roller made with algae. The algae used is harvested with Bloom Materials from North America's overabundant supply (due to the rise of global temperatures), thus helping to clean the water supply. This, along with the brand's commitment to using more sustainable materials like recycled foam and being carbon neutral by the end of the year, aligns with Oceanfoam's mission of environmental preservation.

"Having Oceanfoam is another important step in licensing our technology for the deep tissue roller market," said Kipp Dye, MSPT and Manager of Performance Solutions.

For more information, visit oceanfoam.com.

About Oceanfoam:

Oceanfoam creates high-quality, eco-conscious workout and active lifestyle products with algae and recycled materials to create a cleaner and healthier environment - where beauty and function meet sustainability.

About Performance Solutions:

Formed in 2010, Performance Solutions, LLC, brings the concept of textured foam rollers, invented by Kipp Dye, MSPT, to the marketplace. Performance Solutions is the holder of U.S. Patents 7,918,774; 8,002,682; 9,345,921; 9,539,167; 9,656,112; 10,278,890;10,695,260, and other patent applications pending.

SOURCE Oceanfoam