Oceania Cruises® Elevates Onboard Enrichment Across the Fleet

Rolling out across the fleet beginning in 2027, the new program introduces dedicated speakers on every sailing, providing guests with greater opportunities to engage with the destinations they visit and the world around them. Each cruise will feature an enrichment speaker specializing in heritage, culture or history, offering insightful presentations that complement Oceania Cruises' destination-rich itineraries, while longer voyages will offer additional opportunities for expert-led learning and enrichment.

"Today's luxury traveler is seeking more meaningful ways to engage with the world around them," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "By expanding our speaker program and introducing additional opportunities for cultural exploration, wellness and special-interest learning, we are creating even more ways for guests to personalize their luxury experience and make the most of their time at sea."

Voyages of 12 days or longer will also feature a second special interest speaker, bringing expertise in subjects such as astronomy, sports, artificial intelligence, technology, health, longevity and other contemporary topics designed to inspire learning and conversation.

On voyages including three or more sea days, guests may also enjoy specialist-led experiences, including either American Mah Jongg classes, or American Contract Bridge League-Accredited Master Instructors for bridge instruction and play.

Adding to the line's longer voyages, sailings featuring six or more sea days will include additional onboard activities such as creative workshops led by dedicated Crafting Arts Ambassadors or BeMoved®. The inclusive dance program is designed to encourage both intellectual engagement and personal wellbeing, promoting an accessible way for guests to stay active through music and movement.

Together, these enhancements reflect the line's continued investment in delivering a thoughtfully curated onboard experience where discovery extends beyond the destination. By refining every moment of the journey and creating new opportunities, guests can explore their interests and passions at sea.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of small, luxurious ships, curated global itineraries and onboard enrichment experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises