Oceania Cruises® Launches Curated Conversations

Designed for Curious Travelers, the New Onboard Enrichment Series Offers Exclusive Access to Influential Personalities and Celebrated Creatives at Sea

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel has the power to inspire lifelong learning, broaden perspectives and spark curiosity. As part of its continued commitment to enriching the guest experience, Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, is introducing Curated Conversations, a new onboard series designed to inspire guests through engaging discussions with influential figures from the worlds of technology, film, culture and the arts.

Left: Karen Allen, award-winning actress and director known for her role in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Right: Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc. (Credit: Oceania Cruises).

Debuting on select sailings in 2027, Curated Conversations will welcome speakers including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., aboard Oceania Allura™ and Karen Allen, the acclaimed actress and director best known for her role in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," aboard Oceania Vista®. The program offers guests rare opportunities to hear firsthand stories, exchange ideas and engage directly with remarkable individuals in an intimate luxury setting.

"Curated Conversations reflects the spirit of exploration that defines an Oceania Cruises voyage," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Our guests are naturally curious travelers who value discovery as much as the destinations themselves. This program creates rare opportunities to engage with extraordinary individuals whose experiences and perspectives inspire new ways of thinking. Whether exploring the world ashore or exchanging ideas on board, our guests are continually seeking meaningful moments of connection, and Curated Conversations is designed to deliver exactly that."

Moving beyond traditional presentations, Curated Conversations centers on conversation rather than lecture. Select sessions are hosted by the Cruise Director in an interview format, followed by an open Q&A, allowing guests to shape the discussion and explore the speaker's experiences in greater depth.

Karen Allen, an award-winning actress and director whose career spans film, television and theater, will reflect on storytelling, creativity and a life in the arts. Best known for her roles in "Raiders of the Lost Ark", "Starman" and "Scrooged", Allen brings decades of experience both in front of and behind the camera. Sail with Karen Allen from Los Angeles to Papeete aboard Oceania Vista, from November 11, 2027 to November 28, 2027.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., and one of the most influential innovators in modern technology, will share personal insights from his role in shaping the computing revolution, as well as his ongoing work in technology and education, expanding on the details of his career as a Silicon Valley icon. Sail with Steve Wozniak roundtrip from Miami aboard Oceania Allura, from January 27, 2027 to February 5, 2027.

The line's adults-only environment provides a natural setting for thoughtful conversation and authentic connection. Whether continuing a discussion over dinner, exchanging perspectives with fellow guests or rediscovering long-held interests, Curated Conversations is designed to foster the kind of meaningful engagement that enhances every Oceania Cruises voyage.

Rolling out across the fleet, Curated Conversations will feature an expanding lineup of notable figures. Each participant is chosen not only for their accomplishments but also for their ability to inspire dialogue and enhance Oceania Cruises' renowned onboard enrichment experience.

Special guests are planned to participate in these sailings; however, appearances and programming are subject to change.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of small, luxurious ships, curated global itineraries and onboard enrichment, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

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SOURCE Oceania Cruises