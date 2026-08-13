Oceania Cruises® Spotlights Longer Voyages as the Ultimate Way to Explore the World

Luxury Cruise Line Showcases Immersive Journeys that Combine Deeper Discovery, Exceptional Value and Effortless Travel Across Oceans and Continents

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As luxury travelers increasingly seek more meaningful ways to see the world, Oceania Cruises® is shining a spotlight on its portfolio of longer voyages, offering guests the opportunity to explore the globe's most captivating destinations with greater depth, comfort and ease.

Oceania Vista in Sydney, Australia

From Grand Voyages to epic 180-day Around the World journeys, Oceania Cruises, the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, offers travelers the opportunity to experience multiple countries, cultures and landscapes in one seamless journey. With time to take in more of the world, guests experience the richness of slow travel, creating memories that last long after they return home.

Aboard Oceania Cruises' fleet of intimate, luxurious ships, guests can visit more than 600 destinations worldwide, from iconic cultural capitals and UNESCO-listed landmarks to hidden coastal gems. Longer itineraries allow travelers to explore at a more relaxed pace, whether discovering ancient temples in Asia, historic Mediterranean cities or South America's dramatic coastlines.

"For today's luxury traveler, discovering somewhere new is about more than moving from one place to another," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Longer voyages give guests the time to experience destinations differently. They can linger a little longer, venture farther and appreciate the character of each place without feeling rushed. Combined with enriching experiences on board and carefully curated small-group excursions ashore, it is a wonderfully rewarding way to see the world. Every journey reflects our belief that the greatest luxury is having the time to truly enjoy it."

Longer cruises combine the excitement of exploration with exceptional value and effortless travel. Guests can journey between continents and across oceans without repeated flights, hotel changes or complex logistics, enjoying a luxurious home at sea while traveling seamlessly from one destination to the next.

The line's adults-only environment complements the unhurried rhythm of longer travel. Leisurely days at sea and engaging onboard enrichment programs allow guests to settle into the journey while enjoying the exceptional service and culinary excellence that define every Oceania Cruises voyage.

Further underscoring the line's commitment to immersive exploration, Oceania Aurelia™, The Ultimate Explorer, will debut in late 2027. Designed for extended journeys, the ship will sail thoughtfully curated itineraries including Oceania Cruises' highly anticipated 2028 and 2029 Around the World voyages.

Evoking an elegant private club at sea, Oceania Aurelia will feature fewer than 250 suites and staterooms, creating a welcoming and exclusive atmosphere. With extraordinary space, refined design and highly personalized service, the ship is ideally suited for travelers seeking the luxury and convenience of longer voyages.

Highlighted Longer Voyages:

2028 Around the World in 180 Days: 180-day voyage from Miami to New York, departing January 18, 2028, aboard Oceania Aurelia . This epic global circumnavigation explores Mexico and Central America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia and Europe. Travelers will journey across multiple continents, from tropical islands and vibrant Asian destinations to historic European ports and celebrated coastal capitals.





. This epic global circumnavigation explores Mexico and Central America, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia and Europe. Travelers will journey across multiple continents, from tropical islands and vibrant Asian destinations to historic European ports and celebrated coastal capitals. 2029 Around the World in 180 Days: 180-day voyage from Los Angeles to New York, departing January 6, 2029, aboard Oceania Aurelia . An extraordinary journey around the globe unfolds through explorations of South America, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe. Guests will discover the distinct character of each region as South America's dramatic landscapes give way to New Zealand's natural wonders, the cultural richness of Asia and Europe's storied cities.





. An extraordinary journey around the globe unfolds through explorations of South America, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Asia and Europe. Guests will discover the distinct character of each region as South America's dramatic landscapes give way to New Zealand's natural wonders, the cultural richness of Asia and Europe's storied cities. Epic Reefs to Icy Glaciers: 68-day voyage from Sydney to Vancouver, departing March 7, 2027, aboard Oceania Riviera ™. This itinerary showcases Australia's coastline and the diverse cultures and landscapes of Southeast Asia before continuing to Japan and Alaska. Along the way, travelers can discover the Great Barrier Reef and Komodo dragons, explore ancient temples and rich heritage across Asia and Japan, and take in Alaska's rugged wilderness – including Hubbard Glacier – en route to Vancouver.





™. This itinerary showcases Australia's coastline and the diverse cultures and landscapes of Southeast Asia before continuing to Japan and Alaska. Along the way, travelers can discover the Great Barrier Reef and Komodo dragons, explore ancient temples and rich heritage across Asia and Japan, and take in Alaska's rugged wilderness – including Hubbard Glacier – en route to Vancouver. Asia to Alaska Majesty: 39-day voyage from Singapore to Vancouver, departing April 5, 2027, aboard Oceania Riviera . Travelers can spend more than one month exploring dynamic destinations across Asia and experiencing Alaska's untamed wilderness, with calls in Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan before concluding in Vancouver. Meander through Hong Kong's Tai O stilt village, ascend Tokyo Skytree and hike to a breathtaking glacial lake near Homer.





. Travelers can spend more than one month exploring dynamic destinations across Asia and experiencing Alaska's untamed wilderness, with calls in Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan before concluding in Vancouver. Meander through Hong Kong's Tai O stilt village, ascend Tokyo Skytree and hike to a breathtaking glacial lake near Homer. Springing Into Summer: 66-day voyage from Trieste to London, departing April 17, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina ™. Combining the Adriatic's historic coastal cities with the Mediterranean's cultural highlights, the voyage includes calls in Koper, Zadar, Corfu, Sicily and Rome before continuing through Spain, France and Northern Europe. Travelers can explore ancient ruins, charming seaside towns and iconic cities before arriving in London.





™. Combining the Adriatic's historic coastal cities with the Mediterranean's cultural highlights, the voyage includes calls in Koper, Zadar, Corfu, Sicily and Rome before continuing through Spain, France and Northern Europe. Travelers can explore ancient ruins, charming seaside towns and iconic cities before arriving in London. Holiday Crossing: 31-day voyage from Athens to Miami, departing December 18, 2027, aboard Oceania Aurelia. This month-long holiday voyage invites travelers to discover iconic cities and charming harbors across Italy, France and Spain's Mediterranean coast before continuing to the Canary Islands and crossing the Atlantic. A call in San Juan en route to Miami offers time to take in its colorful Spanish colonial architecture.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of extended global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA., or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises