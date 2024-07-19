Oceania Cruises' Expansive East Asia Sailings Explore Celebrated Cities and Hidden Gems

Unique Itineraries, Small-Group Shore Excursions, and Remote Ports Allow Guests to Dive into Local Life

MIAMI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises® , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is offering an extensive collection of voyages across East Asia in the first half of 2025 that boast destination-rich adventures for even the most seasoned world travelers.

Image of Red Ginger

Within the new collection of sailings, Oceania Cruises invites guests to explore the wildly diverse landscapes of Asia from the vibrant city of Hong Kong to the lush coves of Bali, and the ancient temples of Kyoto to the stunning turquoise coastlines of Phuket. Oceania Cruises' small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and are more than an elegant means of travel with exceptional guest-to-staff ratios. They are perfectly sized to access some of the most remote ports, giving guests the chance to completely immerse themselves in untouched ancient cultures.

"Asia is one of the most striking regions in the world to explore by sea; the powerful contrasts between its ultra-modern and historic influences are breathtaking," remarks Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Through our thoughtful itineraries and our incredible array of immersive small group tours, guests can enjoy the region's timeless heritage and impressive futuristic strides in one trip – making guests feel like they're traveling through time. These destinations are truly not to be missed."

With Oceania Cruises' wide range of small-group shore excursions, guests can experience the vibrant cultures, cuisines and natural beauty of the region the way they want: Food-focused tours that range from cooking classes in Thailand to market visits in Vietnam; Wellness Discovery Tours that nourish the mind, body and spirit; Go Local Tours that invite guests to discover authentic local life; Go Green excursions that focus on sustainability practices in local communities; and more. For guests looking for even further adventure, there are endless opportunities to fulfill even the most ambitious bucket list items through Oceania Cruises' overland experiences. Guests can trek through jungle hills and mountains to discover the wet caves in the Tu Lan system in China, relax on the banks of the Red River in Hanoi, and tour Asia's most spectacular attractions, including Angkor Wat and the Terracotta Warriors Museum.

With itineraries ranging from six-day jaunts to 24-day journeys aboard a variety of Oceania Cruises' ultra-premium ships, these sailings are the perfect way to absorb the wonders of East Asia in world-class comfort. With the line's simply MORE™ value promise, guests will enjoy more value and greater convenience with 2 for 1 cruise fares, free shore excursions, free Champagne, wine and beer, and free WiFi as they discover the wonders of East Asia.

Highlighted Voyages

View All Featured 2025 East Asia Itineraries Here.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

