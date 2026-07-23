Oceania Cruises® Spotlights Its Signature Wellness Discovery Tours

Luxury Travelers Embrace the Rejuvenating Power of Travel Through Wellness Experiences Rooted in Local Traditions

Oceania Vista® sailing in Santorini, Greece, and yoga and stretch classes aboard Oceania Cruises' ships. Download high-resolution images here. (Credit: Oceania Cruises®)

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From practicing tai chi in Bangkok, to dance therapy in Colombo, to yoga and wine tasting in Santorini, Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, invites discerning travelers to embrace a new era of exploration through its acclaimed Wellness Discovery Tours.

Yoga classes offered on Oceania Cruises

Responding to a growing interest in wellness experiences, Oceania Cruises offers more than 50 Wellness Discovery Tours in destinations throughout Asia, Europe and South America, as luxury travelers are increasingly seeking journeys that allow them to learn new skills and explore the world differently. This signature collection of tours offers opportunities to engage with centuries-old healing traditions, mindfulness practices and local cultures across the globe.

"Travel has become one of the most powerful ways people invest in their wellbeing. It's a means of stepping outside of their usual routine to slow down, explore different cultures and destinations, and return home with a renewed perspective," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Our Wellness Discovery Tours are designed for those seeking to nurture their wellbeing and discover the rejuvenating power of travel. For today's luxury guest, travel is much more than movement from place to place – it is a journey of discovery, with every voyage offering the chance to expand horizons, deepen understanding and return home transformed by new perspectives."

Intended to inspire connection and enrichment, Oceania Cruises' small-group, wellness-oriented tours bring guests together with local specialists and like-minded travelers. Experiences range from mineral-rich baths and yoga to dance, power walking and culinary classes.

These shoreside encounters are complemented by a wealth of enriching experiences on board Oceania Cruises' intimate, luxurious ships. With culinary lectures, hands-on cooking classes and food and beverage pairing experiences, plus creative workshops in the Artist Loft, insightful guest speakers and performances by local musicians, guests can enjoy a diverse program designed to enhance their journey.

The enrichment options both ashore and on board are encompassed by the serenity of the adults-only environment aboard Oceania Cruises' boutique ships, allowing guests to explore an extraordinary array of destinations at their own pace and with like-minded travelers.

Highlights of Oceania Cruises Wellness Discovery Tours:

Ultimate Traditional Dance Therapy – Colombo, Sri Lanka: Release tension and lift your mood through Kandyan dance, learning the moves and rituals of Sri Lanka's national dance in an uplifting group setting.





Release tension and lift your mood through Kandyan dance, learning the moves and rituals of Sri Lanka's national dance in an uplifting group setting. Saigonese Organic Food Tasting – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Savor organic teas and vegetarian cuisine, engaging with local experts and gaining insights into Vietnam's celebrated tea culture.





Savor organic teas and vegetarian cuisine, engaging with local experts and gaining insights into Vietnam's celebrated tea culture. Tai Chi at Viharn Sien Park – Bangkok, Thailand: Visit a serene urban park in the shadow of the temple Viharn Sien to practice the slow, fluid movements of tai chi, an ancient form of exercise improving strength, flexibility and balance.





Visit a serene urban park in the shadow of the temple Viharn Sien to practice the slow, fluid movements of tai chi, an ancient form of exercise improving strength, flexibility and balance. Healthy Stroll Along the Cliffs and Getxo – Bilbao, Spain: Traverse geologically rich cliff paths, pass 18th-century windmills and fortresses, and experience the Basque fishing village of Getxo – with time to enjoy local tapas and authentic culture.





Traverse geologically rich cliff paths, pass 18th-century windmills and fortresses, and experience the Basque fishing village of Getxo – with time to enjoy local tapas and authentic culture. Thermal Baths of the Popes – Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy: Restore mind and body at Terme dei Papi, soaking in mineral-rich waters beloved by popes, artists and poets for centuries, set in the inspirational Italian countryside.





Restore mind and body at Terme dei Papi, soaking in mineral-rich waters beloved by popes, artists and poets for centuries, set in the inspirational Italian countryside. Traditional Chinese Medicine Experience – Hong Kong, China: Consult with a traditional medicine doctor and try therapies such as acupuncture or cupping, learning ancient methods to promote relaxation and vitality.





Consult with a traditional medicine doctor and try therapies such as acupuncture or cupping, learning ancient methods to promote relaxation and vitality. Yoga & Wine Tasting Overlooking Caldera – Santorini, Greece: Find tranquility with a meditative yoga session on a winery terrace, followed by tastings of Santorini's distinct vintages while admiring the breathtaking views.





Find tranquility with a meditative yoga session on a winery terrace, followed by tastings of Santorini's distinct vintages while admiring the breathtaking views. Tai Chi & Vegetarian Lunch at a Monastery – Hanoi, Vietnam: Experience mindful movement surrounded by spectacular natural beauty and spiritual heritage in a Buddhist monastery on Yen Tu Mountain.





Experience mindful movement surrounded by spectacular natural beauty and spiritual heritage in a Buddhist monastery on Yen Tu Mountain. Volcanic Thermal Pools and Naples – Naples/Pompeii, Italy: Alternate between hot and cold pools, surrounded by ancient landscapes and timeless healing traditions.





Alternate between hot and cold pools, surrounded by ancient landscapes and timeless healing traditions. Patagonian Hot Springs & Fjord Cruise – Puerto Chacabuco, Chile: Invite relaxation and mindfulness with a journey through the Aysén Fjord by catamaran to the secluded Ensenada Perez Hot Springs, where Patagonian landscapes surround naturally heated pools.

Oceania Cruises is celebrated for its personalized service, award-winning cuisine and a crew-to-guest ratio designed for exceptional comfort. With destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days, guests return home with renewed energy, inspiration and stories that last a lifetime.

For more information visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises