Oceania Cruises® Invites Travelers to Discover the Caribbean Through a New Lens

Sailing aboard Oceania Cruises' intimate, luxurious ships, including Oceania Marina™, Oceania Vista® and Oceania Allura™, for the Caribbean season at the end of 2026 showcases the extraordinary breadth and cultural richness of the region. Itineraries feature popular destinations such as Oranjestad, Aruba; Cozumel, Mexico; and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as lesser-known boutique ports, including Basseterre, St. Kitts; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

Guests can explore the Caribbean's flavors, lush landscapes, wildlife and lively cultures through a broad array of small-group shore excursions designed to showcase the diversity of the region. Travelers can choose to visit a beekeeping collective in St. Lucia or peruse the antique stalls of Pointe-à-Pitre's Sainte-Anne's Artisanal Village. Alternatively, for those wanting to discover the Caribbean through a culinary lens, they could sample Dutch cheeses and wines in the UNESCO-listed historic section of Willemstad, Curaçao, learn about the dozens of banana varieties and the role they play in Martinique's economy, or enjoy a Chef-led tour of an organic farm and a beachside lunch in Tortola.

"Our Caribbean voyages showcase the remarkable diversity and depth of the region, from its globally recognized islands to its more unexpected discoveries. Plus, our array of enriching experiences ashore offers even the most well-traveled guests a fresh perspective on destinations they may have visited many times," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Whether sailing aboard our two newest ships, Oceania Allura and Oceania Vista, or embarking on the newly reinspired Oceania Marina, guests can enjoy days exploring ashore before returning to a refined adults-only ambiance and elegant accommodations that provide the perfect retreat at sea."

Beyond the ports of call, Oceania Cruises' onboard experience is equally enriching. Guests can savor themed Chef's Market Dinners in the Terrace Café on select evenings and refine their culinary skills at The Culinary Center, where expert Chef Instructors lead hands-on classes inspired by local ingredients and regional traditions. The spirit of the Caribbean continues throughout the ship, with LYNC digital classes inviting guests to refine their photography techniques to capture the region's vivid coastlines and landscapes.

Highlighted Caribbean Voyages Through 2026:

Dutchman's Caribbean: 14-day voyage roundtrip from Miami, departing November 11, 2026, aboard Oceania Vista . This itinerary spans the Western and Southern Caribbean, with calls in George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; St. George's, Grenada; Bridgetown, Barbados; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Castries, St. Lucia, inviting guests to tour colorful local markets featuring artisanal sweets and spirits, and sample local rum. The sailing features a blend of colorful Dutch-Caribbean islands, lush volcanic landscapes, vibrant local culture and scenic coastal beauty.





. This itinerary spans the Western and Southern Caribbean, with calls in George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; St. George's, Grenada; Bridgetown, Barbados; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and Castries, St. Lucia, inviting guests to tour colorful local markets featuring artisanal sweets and spirits, and sample local rum. The sailing features a blend of colorful Dutch-Caribbean islands, lush volcanic landscapes, vibrant local culture and scenic coastal beauty. Caribbean Island Bliss: 10-day voyage roundtrip from Miami, departing December 2, 2026, aboard Oceania Allura . Offering a mix of turquoise waters, sophisticated towns, local flavors and relaxed luxury, this Eastern Caribbean escape showcases a collection of beloved islands, beginning with a call in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where travelers can follow an underwater snorkel trail through the clear waters of Trunk Bay. The voyage continues to Gustavia, St. Barts, before arriving in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, where guests can sample local cuisine and catch a glimpse of island life at an open-air barbecue locally known as "Lolo." Additional calls include Frederiksted, St. Croix, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.





. Offering a mix of turquoise waters, sophisticated towns, local flavors and relaxed luxury, this Eastern Caribbean escape showcases a collection of beloved islands, beginning with a call in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, where travelers can follow an underwater snorkel trail through the clear waters of Trunk Bay. The voyage continues to Gustavia, St. Barts, before arriving in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, where guests can sample local cuisine and catch a glimpse of island life at an open-air barbecue locally known as "Lolo." Additional calls include Frederiksted, St. Croix, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Collector's Caribbean: 12-day voyage roundtrip from Miami, departing December 10, 2026, aboard Oceania Marina . Blending French-Caribbean charm and immersive culinary experiences, this port-rich itinerary explores some of the region's most sought-after islands, including calls in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Gustavia, St. Barts. In St. John's, Antigua, guests can enjoy a Caribbean cooking shore excursion led by a team trained by Michelin-starred chef Colin McGurran, preparing a three-course menu inspired by local ingredients and the island's rich culinary heritage. The voyage also calls at Fort-de-France, Martinique; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands.





. Blending French-Caribbean charm and immersive culinary experiences, this port-rich itinerary explores some of the region's most sought-after islands, including calls in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Gustavia, St. Barts. In St. John's, Antigua, guests can enjoy a Caribbean cooking shore excursion led by a team trained by Michelin-starred chef Colin McGurran, preparing a three-course menu inspired by local ingredients and the island's rich culinary heritage. The voyage also calls at Fort-de-France, Martinique; Basseterre, St. Kitts; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Tropical Retreats: 7-day voyage roundtrip from Miami, departing December 21, 2026, aboard Oceania Allura. Surrounded by dense jungle and turquoise waters, this holiday sailing calls at Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. Equally enchanting ports of call include Harvest Caye, Belize, on Christmas Day, and Cozumel, Mexico, where a Chef-Led Tequila vs Mezcal Seminar and Taco Pairing Culinary Discovery Tour invites guests to learn about these iconic agave spirits while sampling tacos thoughtfully paired to complement their flavors.





Surrounded by dense jungle and turquoise waters, this holiday sailing calls at Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. Equally enchanting ports of call include Harvest Caye, Belize, on Christmas Day, and Cozumel, Mexico, where a Chef-Led Tequila vs Mezcal Seminar and Taco Pairing Culinary Discovery Tour invites guests to learn about these iconic agave spirits while sampling tacos thoughtfully paired to complement their flavors. Caribbean Celebration: 14-day voyage roundtrip from Miami, departing December 22, 2026, aboard Oceania Marina. This two-week holiday sailing offers wildlife opportunities, sapphire seas and relaxation across ports including George Town, Grand Cayman; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; and a New Year's Eve call at Fort-de-France, Martinique, where a culturally rich shore excursion invites guests to visit a smaller version of the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, explore a museum chronicling the 1902 volcanic eruption and enjoy lunch featuring boucanage, a centuries-old method of cooking meats. The sailing concludes with calls at Basseterre, St. Kitts, and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Oceania Cruises' 2026 Caribbean voyages are part of the line's expansive portfolio, currently spanning over 600 ports and 250 unique itineraries each year. On all sailings, guests can experience the hallmarks of Oceania Cruises, including destination-rich itineraries, elegantly appointed small ships, highly personalized service and The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of small, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises