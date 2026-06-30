Oceania Cruises® Reveals Destination-Rich 2027 Specialty Cruises

The Cruise Line Invites Guests to Travel Alongside Culinary and Cultural Insiders

Download high-resolution images here. (Credit: Oceania Cruises).

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises® announced its 2027 Specialty Cruises, bringing together destination‑rich itineraries and hosted experiences where cuisine, culture and personal connection take center stage.

From top left to right: Sara Moulton, Claudine Pépin, Eric Barale and Alexis Quaretti. Bottom Left: Samantha Brown.

The line's 2027 Specialty Cruises offer guests unique opportunities to engage with renowned guest hosts and celebrated experts while exploring some of the world's most evocative regions. From the sun-drenched Mediterranean and historic Baltic shores to captivating Japan, these thoughtfully crafted voyages offer fresh insights and memorable experiences inspired by culture, cuisine and history. Through exclusive events, expert insights and distinctive experiences, every journey is designed to go far beyond the expected.

"Our 2027 Specialty Cruises represent the pairing of port‑rich itineraries with hosts who bring true depth, access and perspective," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Each voyage has been created to connect guests more meaningfully with the cultures they're exploring through experiences that are only available on these specialty sailings."

Select voyages will once again be hosted by celebrated culinary icons and beloved television personalities, such as Claudine Pépin, daughter of patriarch chef, Jacques Pépin, and the likes of renowned television host Sara Moulton, alongside Oceania Cruises' own Executive Culinary Directors and lauded Master Chefs of France, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale.

Through intimate culinary experiences, cooking demonstrations, dinners and engaging conversations, travelers are invited behind the scenes of global cuisine, discovering not only remarkable flavors, but the stories and cultures that define them.

Select sailings will also feature travel experts who provide insights on distinctive Mediterranean ports, designed to bring travelers closer to the region's culture, people and experiences. Samantha Brown's Specialty Cruise, sailing from Trieste to Barcelona, is hosted by the popular television personality, who will share her insights, adding an extra layer of connection in select ports. Later in the season, the Reunion Cruise, aboard Oceania Aurelia™, offers an end‑of‑year celebration hosted by senior Oceania Cruises executives, where loyal and first-time guests alike can come together.

2027 Specialty Cruise Highlights

Culinary Luminaries Specialty Cruise: 13 days from Athens to Rome, departing June 2, 2027, aboard Oceania Vista®

Celebrate global cuisine inspired by the flavors, traditions and culinary heritage of the Western Mediterranean. Guests will enjoy enriching onboard programming, including specially crafted menus, tastings and culinary demonstrations with Executive Culinary Directors Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale, alongside notable guest chefs.

Sara Moulton Specialty Cruise: 14 days roundtrip London, departing June 8, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina™

Set sail on an in‑depth culinary journey through the Baltic region with Sara Moulton, renowned chef, author and television personality, formerly of the Food Network and current host of "Sara's Weeknight Meals" on PBS. This sailing celebrates the flavors and culinary heritage found along the shores of the Baltic Sea. Throughout the voyage, guests can look forward to specially crafted menus, culinary demonstrations, exclusive events and a gala brunch, led by Sara, whose approachable style and deep culinary knowledge have made her a trusted voice in kitchens around the world.

Claudine Pépin Specialty Cruise : 11 days roundtrip Tokyo, departing September 30, 2027, aboard Oceania Riviera ™

Discover the heritage and culinary traditions of Japan alongside Claudine Pépin, James Beard Award winner, president of the Jacques Pépin Foundation, and godmother of Oceania Sirena ™ . Throughout the voyage, guests can look forward to onboard experiences celebrating regional flavors and culinary storytelling, including live cooking demonstrations and a special gala brunch. Claudine will also join guests on select shore excursions, offering opportunities to connect Japan's cultural traditions with its rich culinary landscape.





Discover the heritage and culinary traditions of Japan alongside Claudine Pépin, James Beard Award winner, president of the Jacques Pépin Foundation, and godmother of ™ Throughout the voyage, guests can look forward to onboard experiences celebrating regional flavors and culinary storytelling, including live cooking demonstrations and a special gala brunch. Claudine will also join guests on select shore excursions, offering opportunities to connect Japan's cultural traditions with its rich culinary landscape. Samantha Brown Specialty Cruise : 10 days from Trieste to Barcelona, departing November 7, 2027, aboard Oceania Allura ™

Hosted by beloved travel expert and television personality Samantha Brown, this Mediterranean voyage offers a fresh way to experience Europe's iconic cities. Bringing destinations to life through personal insights and engaging conversations, Samantha encourages guests to connect more deeply with the history and character of the ports visited. Designed for curious travelers, this specialty cruise is framed by the timeless beauty of the Adriatic and Western Mediterranean.





Hosted by beloved travel expert and television personality Samantha Brown, this Mediterranean voyage offers a fresh way to experience Europe's iconic cities. Bringing destinations to life through personal insights and engaging conversations, Samantha encourages guests to connect more deeply with the history and character of the ports visited. Designed for curious travelers, this specialty cruise is framed by the timeless beauty of the Adriatic and Western Mediterranean. Reunion Cruise: 12 days from Trieste to Athens, departing December 6, 2027, aboard Oceania Aurelia™

Join this special end-of-year sailing aboard the newly launched Oceania Aurelia, bringing together Oceania Club™ members and guests embarking on their first Oceania Cruises voyage for a festive celebration of travel, cuisine and shared experiences. Join Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, and Neli Arias, Head of the Oceania Club, on this special voyage exploring the treasures of the Mediterranean through elegant events and immersive excursions. Open to Oceania Club members and discerning travelers new to Oceania Cruises.

Featured hosts and special guests are planned to participate in these specialty sailings; however, appearances and programming are subject to change.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' Specialty Cruises visit here. Explore the line's collection of intimate, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, here: OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises