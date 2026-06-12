Oceania Cruises® Spotlights 2027 Northern Europe Itineraries

Sailing aboard Oceania Cruises' elegant, small ships, including Oceania Insignia™, Oceania Marina™ and Oceania Vista®, the 2027 Northern Europe season showcases the breadth and beauty of the region, featuring ports across the Baltic and Scandinavia, British Isles and Ireland, Greenland, Iceland and the Northern Fjords.

The lineup of itineraries reflects Oceania Cruises' commitment to destination-rich voyages, thoughtfully planned around Northern Europe's long summer days, seasonal traditions and ports best explored by sea. Its boutique ships call on destinations not always accessible to larger vessels, such as Rosendal, Norway; Stornoway, Scotland; Seydisfjordur, Iceland; and Karlskrona, Sweden, alongside iconic cities including Copenhagen, Reykjavik and Stockholm.

Across all these itineraries, guests can choose from a range of shore excursions designed to bring the region's smaller ports to life through local cuisine, culture, history and outdoor exploration. In Eidfjord, Norway, travelers can experience the Hardanger region's apple-growing traditions with a cider tasting amid the area's scenic landscapes. When in Visby, Sweden, guests can join one of Oceania Cruises' signature Culinary Discovery Tours™, exploring Swedish farm-to-table traditions, visiting various local farms in the region, followed by a seasonal lunch highlighting the island's sustainable ingredients. In Seydisfjordur, guests can travel by 4x4 through eastern Iceland's remote countryside to Brekka, the country's smallest town, set along a narrow fjord surrounded by waterfalls, seabirds and striking mountain scenery.

"Our Northern Europe voyages offer travelers an extraordinary way to experience one of the world's most sought-after regions during the best time of year to visit," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "From the fjords of Norway to the cultural capitals of Scandinavia and the remote coastlines of Iceland and Greenland, these itineraries are designed for guests who want to see more of the region in a seamless and refined way. Traveling aboard our intimate ships offers unparalleled convenience, allowing guests to reach destinations that can be more challenging to explore independently – while only unpacking once."

Oceania Cruises' 2027 Northern Europe itineraries are part of the line's expansive array of global voyages, which feature more than 600 ports and over 250 unique itineraries each year. On board its elegantly appointed ships, guests can experience the hallmarks of Oceania Cruises, including attentive, personalized hospitality, a relaxed yet refined adults-only environment and The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

Highlighted Northern Europe Voyages:

Baltic Beauty: 11-day voyage from Stockholm to Copenhagen, departing June 10, 2027, aboard Oceania Insignia. Guests will explore the Baltic's historic port cities and design-forward capitals, with calls in Helsinki, Tallinn, Riga, Gdansk, Karlskrona, Szczecin, Berlin (Warnemünde), Kalundborg and Kiel. The itinerary offers a mix of medieval old towns, coastal culture and extended time in select ports, including Berlin (Warnemünde) and Kalundborg.





Guests will explore the Baltic's historic port cities and design-forward capitals, with calls in Helsinki, Tallinn, Riga, Gdansk, Karlskrona, Szczecin, Berlin (Warnemünde), Kalundborg and Kiel. The itinerary offers a mix of medieval old towns, coastal culture and extended time in select ports, including Berlin (Warnemünde) and Kalundborg. Castles of Ice & Stone: 14-day voyage from London to Copenhagen, departing June 22, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina. Explore the British Isles and Northern Europe, with calls in Glasgow, Londonderry, Stornoway, Scrabster, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Bergen, Stavanger, Kristiansand, Lysekil and Gothenburg. The voyage combines historic cities, rugged coastlines, Scottish island communities and Norway's coastal scenery before concluding in Denmark.





Explore the British Isles and Northern Europe, with calls in Glasgow, Londonderry, Stornoway, Scrabster, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Bergen, Stavanger, Kristiansand, Lysekil and Gothenburg. The voyage combines historic cities, rugged coastlines, Scottish island communities and Norway's coastal scenery before concluding in Denmark. Landscapes of a Lifetime: 10-day voyage roundtrip from Reykjavik, departing July 4, 2027, aboard Oceania Insignia. This Iceland-focused itinerary traces the country's dramatic coastline, with calls in Heimaey, Djupivogur, Seydisfjordur, Siglufjordur, Akureyri, Isafjordur and Grundarfjordur, plus Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands. The sailing showcases volcanic landscapes, dramatic fjords, fishing villages and the stark natural beauty of the North Atlantic.





This Iceland-focused itinerary traces the country's dramatic coastline, with calls in Heimaey, Djupivogur, Seydisfjordur, Siglufjordur, Akureyri, Isafjordur and Grundarfjordur, plus Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands. The sailing showcases volcanic landscapes, dramatic fjords, fishing villages and the stark natural beauty of the North Atlantic. Charms of Northern Europe: 11-day voyage from Paris to Copenhagen, departing July 16, 2027, aboard Oceania Vista . Visit a mix of iconic cultural capitals and coastal ports, with calls in London (Dover), Bruges, Amsterdam, Kristiansand, Oslo, Aarhus, Kiel and Helsingborg before concluding with an overnight stay in Copenhagen. The itinerary offers a broad look at the region, from historic cities and maritime culture to Scandinavian design, coastal scenery and Northern Europe's summer atmosphere.





. Visit a mix of iconic cultural capitals and coastal ports, with calls in London (Dover), Bruges, Amsterdam, Kristiansand, Oslo, Aarhus, Kiel and Helsingborg before concluding with an overnight stay in Copenhagen. The itinerary offers a broad look at the region, from historic cities and maritime culture to Scandinavian design, coastal scenery and Northern Europe's summer atmosphere. Fjords to Icelandic Vistas: 14-day voyage from Stockholm to Reykjavik, departing August 7, 2027, aboard Oceania Vista. This sweeping Northern Europe itinerary connects Baltic cities, Scandinavian coastlines and Icelandic landscapes, with calls in Visby, Rønne, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Haugesund, Flåm, Bergen, Ålesund, Djupivogur, Husavik and Isafjordur. The sailing features a mix of historic towns, fjord scenery, coastal culture and North Atlantic beauty.





This sweeping Northern Europe itinerary connects Baltic cities, Scandinavian coastlines and Icelandic landscapes, with calls in Visby, Rønne, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Haugesund, Flåm, Bergen, Ålesund, Djupivogur, Husavik and Isafjordur. The sailing features a mix of historic towns, fjord scenery, coastal culture and North Atlantic beauty. Fabulous Fjords: 11-day voyage roundtrip from Reykjavik, departing August 8, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina. Exploring Iceland and Greenland, this voyage calls on Heimaey, Grundarfjordur and Isafjordur before scenic cruising through Prince Christian Sound, an overnight stay in Nuuk and a call to Narsaq. The itinerary highlights remote fjords, rugged coastlines and dramatic natural scenery.





Exploring Iceland and Greenland, this voyage calls on Heimaey, Grundarfjordur and Isafjordur before scenic cruising through Prince Christian Sound, an overnight stay in Nuuk and a call to Narsaq. The itinerary highlights remote fjords, rugged coastlines and dramatic natural scenery. Rugged to Rustic: 12-day voyage from Reykjavik to London, departing August 19, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina. Tracing a route from Iceland to the United Kingdom, this sailing calls on Isafjordur, Akureyri, Djupivogur, Tórshavn, Lerwick, Måløy, Vik, Bergen, Haugesund and Stavanger before concluding in London (Southampton). The itinerary brings together Iceland's remote coastal towns, the Faroe and Shetland Islands, Norway's fjord country and historic maritime cities along the North Atlantic.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of small, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises