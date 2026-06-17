Oceania Cruises® Unveils Its New 2028 & 2029 Collection of Voyages, Offering Travelers More Time to Plan the Journey of a Lifetime

Iconic cities such as Tokyo, New York and Amsterdam frame these journeys, weaving together sun-drenched islands, lesser-known gems and new favorites waiting to be discovered. The collection spans an extraordinary range of ports, from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the remote Japanese harbor towns of Ishigaki and Miyazaki, the volcanic drama of Iceland's Húsavík and the pristine wilderness of Alaska's Icy Strait Point. Along the way, guests can drift through the Indonesian archipelago, follow the blaze of autumn foliage along the St. Lawrence River and explore the dramatic fjords of Milford Sound.

"This new, expansive collection reflects our passion for immersive travel opportunities and offers guests the chance to explore a little further with more depth thanks to more than 60 overnight stays. Launching sailings for 2028 and 2029 underscores our commitment to giving guests and travel advisors the confidence and time to plan the journeys that truly matter," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "From the historic harbors of the Mediterranean to the remote fjords of New Zealand, each sailing reflects our belief that the world's greatest destinations deserve to be experienced, not simply visited."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2028 & 2029 COLLECTION:

More than 60 Overnight Stays Across Two Seasons: Featured throughout the 2028 & 2029 Collection, these include extended time in well-loved cities such as Copenhagen, Lisbon, Bangkok and Bali, as well as smaller ports like Seville and Malé. Late-evening departures and overnight stays – hallmarks of Oceania Cruises – invite deeper discovery and connection to life ashore.

Featured throughout the 2028 & 2029 Collection, these include extended time in well-loved cities such as Copenhagen, Lisbon, Bangkok and Bali, as well as smaller ports like Seville and Malé. Late-evening departures and overnight stays – hallmarks of Oceania Cruises – invite deeper discovery and connection to life ashore. From Alaska's Last Frontier to Japan's Hidden Ports on Oceania Riviera ™: Oceania Riviera returns to Alaska in summer 2028 before transitioning to Asia-focused sailings, including a greater emphasis on Japan beyond the expected. Itineraries feature rarely visited ports including Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Miyazaki – destinations inaccessible to larger ships – alongside calls in Tokyo and Osaka.

returns to Alaska in summer 2028 before transitioning to Asia-focused sailings, including a greater emphasis on Japan beyond the expected. Itineraries feature rarely visited ports including Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Miyazaki – destinations inaccessible to larger ships – alongside calls in Tokyo and Osaka. Oceania Aurelia ™ Debuts her Inaugural World Cruises: Welcoming fewer than 500 guests, Oceania Aurelia will sail her inaugural 180-Day Around the World voyages in 2028 and 2029, sailing from Miami and Los Angeles, respectively, before concluding in New York.

Welcoming fewer than 500 guests, will sail her inaugural 180-Day Around the World voyages in 2028 and 2029, sailing from Miami and Los Angeles, respectively, before concluding in New York. Oceania Allura™ Extends the Mediterranean Winter Season: Oceania Allura returns for a second Mediterranean winter season in 2028 and 2029, exploring Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain from November through March during cooler, calmer months. With more than 80 Mediterranean itineraries, this marks Oceania Cruises' most diverse range of sailings in the region to date.

REGIONS:

Europe

Oceania Cruises' extensive European seasons span from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe, including Oceania Aurelia's inaugural Baltic and Scandinavia sailings. From Greek island-hopping and Aegean shores to Norway's fjords, the royal capitals of Stockholm and Copenhagen, and Amsterdam's canals, these itineraries offer deeper exploration of Europe's most storied regions.

Caribbean, Panama Canal & Mexico

Oceania Sonata™ and Oceania Vista® anchor the collection's Caribbean sailings, with round-trip Miami departures and extended Panama Canal crossings ranging from seven-day island escapes to multi-week voyages through Central America and Mexico.

Asia

Oceania Marina™ and Oceania Riviera cover Asia across both seasons, with an emphasis on Japan's smaller coastal ports alongside its great cities. Sailings are complemented by overnight stays in Bangkok and Singapore and sailings through the Indonesian archipelago, including Komodo Island.

South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand

Oceania Marina explores Australia and New Zealand, with multiple 14-day voyages including scenic cruising through the striking fjords of Milford Sound and calls in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland and beyond.

Canada & New England

Autumn foliage, colonial history and the raw beauty of the Bay of Fundy define the Canada and New England season. Sailings include the 11-day Autumnal Allure & Maritimes, aboard Oceania Vista, with calls in Portland, Saint John, Halifax and Quebec City, and the Maritimes Harvest Passage sailing, which includes Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Transoceanic

Seven repositioning crossings connect oceans as enticing journeys in their own right. Highlights include the 15-day Canary Isles Autumn Passage from Lisbon to Miami, aboard Oceania Sonata™, with calls in Madeira, Tenerife and San Juan.

The Best Value in Luxury Cruising

Guests can book with confidence through Oceania Cruises' Best Value Guarantee. Should a new offer become available before departure, guests may take advantage of it with no administrative fees – either by adjusting their reservation prior to final payment or receiving the added value as shipboard credit, stateroom upgrade or future cruise credit. This flexibility, combined with Your World Included™ amenities such as specialty dining, complimentary WiFi, and pre-paid shipboard gratuities, ensures exceptional value without compromise.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, celebrated for its port-rich voyages and authentic cultural and culinary experiences. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature an adults-only environment, with a high proportion of spacious rooms and suites, calling on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries across seven continents, with destination-intensive itineraries ranging from seven to 180 days. Aboard the designer-inspired ships, guests enjoy personalized service supported by a strong crew-to-guest ratio, alongside The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, prepared by one of the highest chef-to-guest ratios at sea. Oceania Cruises® is also recognized as one of the world's most awarded cruise lines, with accolades spanning luxury, dining, service and destination experiences. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises