OceanPal Inc. Announces Engagement of CBIZ CPAs P.C. as New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OceanPal Inc. ("OP" or "the Company", NASDAQ: SVRN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed CBIZ CPAs P.C., ("CBIZ CPAs"), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately.

This appointment was made following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by the Audit Committee.

CBIZ CPAs replaced Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., who resigned as the Company's previous independent registered public accounting firm on October 28, 2025. The decision to hire new auditors was approved by the Board of Directors and was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. See the accompanying 6K filing for further details here.

About OceanPal Inc.

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. OP is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal's fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

About SVRN

SVRN (NASDAQ: SVRN) fuels the growth of AI infrastructure that enables agents to act autonomously and securely. SVRN actively manages a treasury of NEAR—the network powering this infrastructure—generating returns that fund universal liquidity and AI privacy technologies. SVRN bridges these innovations to the enterprise, driving commercial adoption so businesses can deploy AI solutions that protect sensitive data and execute complex actions across any network. A subsidiary of OceanPal, Inc., SVRN has raised $120M and disclosed NEAR holdings of more than $133M.

To learn more about SVRN, please visit: https://www.svrn.net/

Media Contact: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, future announcements and priorities, expectations regarding management, corporate governance, market position, business strategies, future financial and operating performance, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond SVRN's control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, SVRN's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; the market performance of NEAR; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in SVRN's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. SVRN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

