Oceans Healthcare Acquires Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.

Transaction Expands Oceans' Network to 48 Facilities Across Nine States

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceans Healthcare, a growing provider of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services, has acquired all outstanding shares of Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc., a Nashville-based provider of specialty behavioral health services. The transaction expands Oceans' network into five new states with the addition of seven behavioral health hospitals and outpatient services with locations in Arizona, Idaho, Ohio, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

"Our organizations share an almost 40-year legacy of high-quality care and commitment to our patients. Together we will be able to accomplish much more than we could independently," said Oceans Healthcare CEO Stuart Archer. "Oceans has consistently sought opportunities that would expand our ability to provide access to care for at-risk populations in underserved communities. Haven has had a similar mission, and we are honored to welcome them to our Oceans family."

In the past 18 months, Oceans has announced new facilities or service expansions in nine markets with a focus on intensive outpatient programs and services for patient populations from adolescents through seniors. The organization has experienced steady growth since 2014 through strategic partnerships with academic medical centers and de novo facility development.

With the Haven acquisition, Oceans Healthcare increases its footprint to 48 facilities across nine states, supported by a workforce of approximately 4,000 dedicated employees.

"Our health systems have always shared similarities in services, markets, populations served and – most importantly – in mission," said Haven Behavioral Healthcare CEO Kelly Gill. "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that bringing our organizations together would result in something greater than the sum of its parts. We are proud to move forward with this opportunity and to ensure greater access to quality mental health care, greater opportunity for recovery and greater hope."

Oceans Healthcare's goals for the acquisition are to expand access to care in Haven's communities, empower local teams to enhance care delivery and to continue providing what is often life-saving care for some of the most vulnerable individuals.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Haven Behavioral Healthcare, Inc.

ABOUT OCEANS HEALTHCARE Oceans Healthcare is a growing behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery. Founded in 2004, Oceans provides inpatient and outpatient treatment in 48 facilities across nine states. The company consistently achieves industry-leading performance metrics on national quality and safety measurements, as determined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and The Joint Commission. Oceans is an industry leader and is among very few behavioral health providers to implement a companywide electronic health records system. For more information, please visit www.oceanshealthcare.com.

ABOUT HAVEN BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE

Haven Behavioral Healthcare, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a premier provider of acute inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care and related services. This complete continuum of quality behavioral healthcare services are specifically tailored for Adolescents, Adults, and Geriatric Patients with customized protocols for each age group. Utilizing these evidence-base protocols, Haven's continuum of care spans the full range of behavioral health treatment services including: Acute Inpatient, Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, ECT, and General Outpatient behavioral care. The company was founded in 2006 and currently operates seven acute inpatient psychiatric hospitals and one dedicated outpatient location across five states in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.havenbehavioral.com or call 615-250-9500.

