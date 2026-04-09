Oceanus Group and HashKey Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Global Trade Finance via Stablecoin Settlement

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanus Group Limited ("Oceanus"), an SGX-listed food security platform (SGX: 579), and HashKey Group ("HashKey"), a leading institutional digital asset financial services group (3887.HK), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to revolutionize global trade finance through regulated stablecoin settlement infrastructure.

The partnership, executed through Oceanus's technology subsidiary Oceanus Digital Intelligence Network Pte. Ltd (ODIN) and HashKey Technology Services Pte Ltd, aims to bridge the $2.5 trillion global trade finance gap—a deficit that disproportionately affects small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). By combining ODIN's AI-driven trade finance platform with HashKey's regulated settlement rails, the two groups are creating a first-of-its-kind "operating system" for Asian trade corridors.

Originally established as a premier abalone farming business, Oceanus Group has undergone a radical transformation into a diversified, SGX-listed global food security leader. With eyes set on the future of "food without borders," Oceanus is now leveraging Web3 technologies to democratize trade. Through its subsidiary ODIN, Oceanus is transitioning from a traditional commodity player into a technology-first enterprise, adopting compliant measures to accept and pay in stablecoins with buyers and sellers worldwide. This ensures that even the most traditional trading companies—dealing in seafood, meats, and wines—can settle transactions faster and more securely than ever before.

The collaboration focuses on a high-growth market opportunity: the deployment of stablecoin capital into real-world assets (RWA). This end-to-end flow proves that stablecoin settlement is operationally viable for multi-million-dollar commodity trades, offering a blueprint for the wider institutional market.

"This partnership represents a peer-level strategic alignment that moves beyond the typical vendor relationship," said Adrian Teo, CEO of ODIN. "Oceanus has always been about securing the future of food. By partnering with HashKey, we are securing the future of how that food is traded. We are evolving from an aquaculture pioneer into a digitally savvy global trade powerhouse, providing our partners with the speed and efficiency of digital assets without compromising on regulatory rigor."

"HashKey is dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy," added Jason Tay, Managing Director of HashKey Technology Services Pte Ltd. "By serving as the preferred institutional settlement layer for ODIN, we are providing the regulated infrastructure necessary for stablecoin capital to flow into real-world trade. This is a critical step in our mission to enhance financial inclusion and security across Asian trade corridors."

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia. HashKey provides a complete ecosystem across the entire digital asset value chain, including regulated exchanges, OTC trading, and institutional-grade custody services.

About Oceanus Group / ODIN

Oceanus Group Limited (SGX: 579) is an SGX Mainboard-listed company headquartered in Singapore, focusing on food security and global trade. Its subsidiary, ODIN, is a trade finance technology platform that uses AI-driven intelligence to standardize trade receivable portfolios for institutional capital markets.

SOURCE HashKey Group