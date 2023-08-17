OceanWell and LVMWD Announce Partnership to Pilot California's First Blue Water Farm

The first-of-its-kind project will test OceanWell's proprietary water purification technology to produce safe, clean drinking water without the environmental impacts of traditional coastal desalination methods.

This collaboration comes at an opportune time, as the region recovers from years of record-breaking drought that disproportionately impacted LVMWD's customers. Diversifying LVMWD's water portfolio is critical to minimizing future climate change impacts. The strategy includes embracing innovative solutions to create local water resources that reduce the region's dependence on imported water.

"We are excited to embark on this cutting-edge initiative with OceanWell," commented David Pedersen, LVMWD general manager. "Providing clean, healthy, and consistent water to our customers is the most important function of our water utility. Researching new technology can help us to ensure a more sustainable and reliable water future."

This partnership aims to establish the first-ever Blue Water farm by using OceanWell's state-of-the-art submerged filtration technology that revolutionizes the process of supplying fresh drinking water from the ocean. Blue Water farms use water pressure at depths of over 1,000 feet to drive the reverse osmosis process, while safeguarding marine life and protecting delicate aquatic ecosystems. The system is reliable, low energy, scalable and minimizes the need for on-shore facilities and the associated environmental impacts.

"This MOU and the collaboration with LVMWD is a major milestone in our 'environment first' strategy, aiming to bring OceanWell water farms to California municipal water systems," said Robert Bergstrom, OceanWell's founder and CEO. "After seven years of research and technological development, we are proud to present OceanWell as a sustainable, reliable, and environmentally friendly source of fresh water."

OceanWell's technology can be used in fresh, brackish, or saltwater environments, allowing any raw water source to become a potential source for drinking water. The pilot project will start testing the state-of-the-art technology in the District's Las Virgenes Reservoir in the City of Westlake Village.

Las Virgenes Municipal Water District provides potable water, wastewater treatment, recycled water and biosolids composting to more than 75,000 residents in the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, and unincorporated areas of western Los Angeles County

Contact: Mike McNutt, Public Affairs & Communications Manager

818-251-2124 (w) 614-390-7930 (c) [email protected]





Kalyn Simon, Director of Engagement, OceanWell

408-332-7878 (w) [email protected]

SOURCE OceanWell

