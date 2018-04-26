Oceanwide Plaza Celebrates Official Topping Off

"We are thrilled to be topping off Oceanwide Plaza and look forward to delivering this extraordinary project to downtown Los Angeles," said Thomas Feng, CEO of Oceanwide Plaza. "As one of the largest mixed-use projects in the history of the city, Oceanwide Plaza is not only reshaping the city's skyline, it is also redefining urban living by curating an amenity-rich lifestyle. We believe more than ever that Oceanwide Plaza will be an epicenter for the energy transcending from various focal points within this great city, ensuring that visitors and locals alike arrive for one reason and stay for the rest."

Located in the vibrant South Park neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, Oceanwide Plaza will feature the first-ever Park Hyatt hotel and branded residences on the West Coast, comprising of a 184-room Park Hyatt Los Angeles hotel topped by 164 hotel-serviced Park Hyatt Los Angeles Residences, as well as an additional 340 residences in two south towers to be known as The Residences at Oceanwide Plaza. The project has collaborated with celebrity fitness trainer and nutritionist Harley Pasternak to conceptualize Oceanwide Plaza's expansive amenity spaces, including a sprawling two-acre sky park, and curate a wellness lifestyle for future residents. In addition to top-tier lifestyle offerings, residents of Oceanwide Plaza will have access to a world class fitness center, children's play area, basketball court, two dog parks and pet grooming services. The retail component, Collection at Oceanwide Plaza spans across approximately 153,000-square-feet of experience-driven specialty retailers.

Oceanwide Plaza will present a unique design that offers a departure from the standardized glass curtain and masonry architecture of downtown Los Angeles. By enlisting skilled partners like CallisonRTKL, Oceanwide Plaza will introduce a subtle yet expressive design for the residential towers and hotel, balanced by the curated lifestyle plaza offering 37,000 square feet of outdoor amenity spaces with a commanding 700-foot LED ribbon wrapping the perimeter of the building. The architecture will further be enhanced by the execution of standout elements, such as glass elevators with LED bands and landscaped retail paseos that feature local plant species.

"It has been a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch a project of this magnitude and importance come to life," said Daun St. Amand, senior vice president in CallisonRTKL's Los Angeles office and sector leader for the firm's residential design group. "Oceanwide Plaza will truly help reshape not only the Downtown Los Angeles skyline, but also the greater Los Angeles community through its unique 1.5 million square feet of lifestyle, residential and retail offerings."

Oceanwide Plaza is slated for completion in 2019 with one- to four-bedroom residential offerings. Sales and marketing for the Park Hyatt Los Angeles Residences and The Residences at Oceanwide Plaza will be led by The Mark Company. For more information, please visit www.oceanwideplaza.com.

About Oceanwide Plaza

Oceanwide Plaza is the first North American development by prominent international developer Oceanwide Holdings. Oceanwide Plaza will encompass a variety of lifestyle offerings including a five-star Park Hyatt hotel, a collection of curated retailers and restaurants and a refined residential offering bringing a new level of sophistication to L.A.'s sports and entertainment district. Immediately adjacent to the Staples Center and L.A. LIVE, Oceanwide Plaza will comprise three residential and hotel towers along with a lifestyle podium anchored by an approximately 153,000-square-foot open-air galleria known as The Collection at Oceanwide Plaza. Over 700 feet of ribbon-shaped LED signage along Figueroa Street will wrap the lifestyle center as the character-defining hallmark of Oceanwide Plaza, greeting local guests and travelers from all over the world. Scheduled for completion in 2019, Oceanwide Plaza will create approximately 9,000 jobs over the duration of the project. www.oceanwideplaza.com. Follow @OceanwidePlaza on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodations. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event spaces for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage program, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 39 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Dubai, Goa, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Siem Reap, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

