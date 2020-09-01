OceanWise™ - The Next Wave in Reusable Bags™

OceanCycle, founded by Robert Goodwin and Ryan Schoenike, is a social enterprise reimagining the circular economy through sourcing, certifying and reusing materials to prevent ocean plastic pollution. OceanCycle has certified the material being used to produce the OceanWise™ bags, starting at the collection points, through the recycling process and conversion from flake to pellets. "By creating a market for recycled ocean-bound plastics, we are able to incentivize the collection of plastic in countries that lack basic recycling infrastructure to create jobs and generate income which can be used to buy food, pay for education, and save for future needs," says Ryan Schoenike, OceanCycle co-founder.

Fred Meyer is retailing the OceanWise™ bags in four different designs. These large format bags provide plenty of packing space and each one features an ocean-related theme with messaging that encourages everyone to help keep our oceans clean by reducing plastic pollution. "Kroger, our longtime retail partner, was an obvious choice in terms of which grocer we would partner with on this program. They have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to sustainability and are actively working to increase recycling of flexible packaging within their private label assortment. We are very excited to debut the OceanWise™ bags in Fred Meyer stores and look forward to expanding the OceanWise™ program across the country," added Steven Batzofin, General Manager and Co-Founder of Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.

OceanWise™ bags will be available in Fred Meyer stores exclusively upon release. Care labels, featuring a QR code with video instruction on how to clean and disinfect this particular bag style, are sewn into each bag. So be sure to ride the Next Wave in Reusable Bags™ and get your OceanWise™ Reusable Bag today!

Earthwise Bag Co. was founded in 2005 in Los Angeles as a response to the plastic bag pollution seen in local parks, coastlines and waterways. We developed a program of lightweight, durable, safe and non-toxic reusable bags. Over the last 15 years, our programs have continued to expand to include dozens of bag styles, multiple display options and unique offerings like sports licensed bags. Our programs offer retailers a full line of reusable bags with solutions for every corner of the store from carryout bags to insulated, wine, produce, lunch and other bags including box totes, seasonal bags, sports licensed, cause related and more.

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi- department stores in four western states. More than 38,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel, and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof. Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes more than $6 million each year through grants from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, as well as product donations, cash donations, sponsorships and Community Rewards. Fred Meyer also donates more than 7 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. Fred Meyer Stores is a division of The Kroger Co. For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.

