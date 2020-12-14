OceanWise™ - The Next Wave in Reusable Bags™

OceanCycle, founded by Robert Goodwin and Ryan Schoenike, is a social enterprise reimagining the circular economy through sourcing, certifying and reusing materials to prevent ocean plastic pollution. OceanCycle has certified the material being used to produce the OceanWise™ bags, starting at the collection points, through the recycling process and conversion from flake to pellets. "By creating a market for recycled ocean-bound plastics, we are able to incentivize the collection of plastic in countries that lack basic recycling infrastructure to create jobs and generate income which can be used to buy food, pay for education, and save for future needs," says Ryan Schoenike, OceanCycle co-founder.

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores are retailing the OceanWise™ bags in three different designs. These large format bags provide plenty of packing space. Each one features a beach-related theme with messaging that encourages everyone to help keep our SoCal beaches pristine by reducing plastic pollution. "Albertsons was our very first retail partner going back to 2005. By being the first retailer in the USA to offer a $0.99 reusable bag, Albertsons has demonstrated their long-standing commitment to sustainable products. We are very excited to debut the OceanWise™ bags in Albertsons banners across Southern California," added Steven Batzofin, General Manager and Co-Founder of Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.

OceanWise™ bags will be available in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores exclusively in the California market. Care labels, featuring a QR code with video instruction on how to clean and disinfect this particular bag style, are sewn into each bag. So be sure to ride the Next Wave in Reusable Bags™ and get your OceanWise™ Reusable Bag today!

Learn More on our Website: https://earthwisebags.com/pages/clean-ocean-initiative

Earthwise Bag Co. was founded in 2005 in Los Angeles as a response to the plastic bag pollution seen in local parks, coastlines and waterways. We developed a program of lightweight, durable, safe and non-toxic reusable bags. Over the last 15 years, our programs have continued to expand to include dozens of bag styles, multiple display options and unique offerings like sports licensed bags. Our programs offer retailers a full line of reusable bags with solutions for every corner of the store from carryout bags to insulated, wine, produce, lunch and other bags including box totes, seasonal bags, sports licensed, cause related and more.

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

OceanWise™ and The Next Wave in Reusable Bags™ are registered trademarks of Earthwise Bag Company Inc., a Bunzl North America company.

SOURCE Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.