OceanX Launches Scientific Research Mission in the Seychelles Islands in Partnership with the Republic of Seychelles, Seychelles Island Foundation, Island Conservation Society, and Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX has embarked on a scientific research mission from January 14 to February 11, 2024, to the Seychelles islands of Aldabra, Amirantes Islands, Farquhar, Cosmoledo Atoll, and Mahe Plateau. The mission is conducted in partnership with the Republic of Seychelles Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment through its Environment Department, the Seychelles Island Foundation (SIF), Island Conservation Society (ICS), the University of Seychelles , the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA) , and Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT) . A deep-sea submersible dive from the mission will be broadcast live at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos 2024), with OceanX Head of Science Operations Mattie Rodrigue and marine biologist Dr. Diva Amon participating in a panel discussion on ocean exploration and protection from Seychelles. The broadcast will be available live here on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. CET.

Seychelles, situated in the Western Indian Ocean, faces a scarcity of deep-water research due to limited access and substantial funding requirements. Working with science partners, OceanX will develop a comprehensive understanding of the Seychelles ecosystem by facilitating deep-sea research using the multi-faceted technologies of the world's most advanced scientific research, exploration, and media production vessel, OceanXplorer. The collaborative partnership aims to bridge the knowledge and data gap of the region's waters, studying multiple aspects of the ecosystem, including deep sea fish communities, seafloor habitat and structure, plankton communities and megafauna. OceanX will use cutting-edge tools on board the OceanXplorer, including deep-sea manned and unmanned submersibles, acoustics and mapping technologies, and environmental DNA to understand habitats from the deep-to-shallow ocean zones and the biodiversity found within. This holistic and multidisciplinary approach will be crucial for informed decision-making to support the preservation of Seychelles' oceanic environment.

"Together with our partners, we are not only exploring the wonders beneath the surface but paving the way for a sustainable and informed future for the Seychelles Islands," said Vincent Pieribone, chief science officer and co-CEO of OceanX. "OceanX is proud to be working with like-minded partners to lead this mission, shaping the future of deep-sea exploration and environmental conservation."

As part of a collaboration between the World Economic Forum and OceanX Education, marine biologist Dr. Diva Amon and OceanX Head of Science Operations Mattie Rodrigue will join a panel discussion during the Forum's Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos from OceanXplorer in the Outer Islands, Seychelles. Rodrigue will give audiences a glimpse of science operations aboard the vessel in Mission Control. In a first for Davos, Amon will broadcast live from a submersible 200 meters below the surface, taking viewers on a journey to a never-before-explored deep-sea reef. The livestream is part of a series led by OceanX Education, an initiative to develop the next generation of ocean leaders to have a positive impact on our planet.

The session entitled Live from the Deep Sea: The Next Frontier for Knowledge and Action will be moderated by TIME Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs and feature David Obura, Director of CORDIO East Africa, Andrew Forrest, Chairman and Founder of Fortescue and Minderoo Foundation, and Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy. OceanX Founder and Advisor Ray Dalio will also make remarks. Convened under the thematic track, A Long-Term Strategy for Climate, Nature and Energy, this session offers a high-profile opportunity to discuss the tension between our growing ability to explore and exploit the ocean, with the imperative to conserve and protect it. Davos also offers a platform through which OceanX will highlight its cutting-edge science and technology and inventive storytelling.

The Seychelles mission supports OceanX's broader effort to "explore the ocean and bring it back to the world." Data collection and findings from the OceanX mission will form a solid foundation for Seychelles ocean conservation and protection.

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About World Economic Forum's Ocean Action Agenda

The World Economic Forum's Ocean Action Agenda envisions a thriving and healthy ocean that supports social and economic needs. Its initiatives aim to help protect and restore marine and coastal ecosystems and enhance the resilience of coastal and ocean-dependent communities – by raising the ambition of global leaders to improve ocean policies and investment, driving thought leadership to enable ocean-friendly corporate transitions, and catalyzing an ecosystem of ocean data and technology innovation. Diva Amon, Andrew Forrest, Jennifer Morris and David Obura are also members of the Forum's community of global leaders committed to fast-tracking solutions for a healthy ocean, Friends of Ocean Action .

