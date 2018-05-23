OceanX Partners with 'Shark Tank' Standout The Comfy to Take On International Fulfillment

"We are so excited to be collaborating with a company that's on such an amazing growth trajectory. Seamless fulfillment is critical for a growing retail brand and we are thrilled to lend our expertise in support of our clients delivering an exceptional customer experience," says Georg Richter, CEO and founder of OceanX. "We want every package that The Comfy's customers receive to be a true representation of the brand they have built."

With an emphasis on speed and efficiency, OceanX was able to complete onboarding and integration with The Comfy's Shopify e-commerce store in a matter of two days and is handling all inventory, focusing on cost-effective and high-touch shipping. In the first five days alone, OceanX has successfully processed and shipped over 16,000 orders.

"OceanX represents everything we are looking for in a strategic partner. Their facility and processes are both state-of-the-art, and their location close to port makes getting our products to our customers much more efficient — but I have to say it's their people who make the difference," says Brian Special, Co-Founder at The Comfy. "Top-notch communication, attention to detail and an eagerness to solve whatever problems might arise are what really set OceanX apart. We couldn't ask for a better partner as we scale our business."

About OceanX, LLC:

OceanX provides a subscription commerce platform that seamlessly combines e-commerce, fulfillment, customer care and business intelligence to support brands and retailers looking to launch and scale direct-to-consumer subscription programs. The platform is optimized to generate recurring revenue and cultivate lifelong relationships with customers.

OceanX offers brands and retailers a way to deliver unmatched subscription and membership program experiences for its clients and their consumers. Under the direction of Georg Richter, an accomplished direct-to-consumer and subscription industry veteran, OceanX, a spin-off of Guthy-Renker, is a game-changer in the direct-to-consumer subscription retail space. Learn more at https://oceanx.com/.

About the The Comfy:

The Comfy is the world's first truly wearable blanket. Designed after a giant hoodie sweatshirt – but made out of ultra-soft blanket material – The Comfy is the ultimate in portable luxury, and is guaranteed to be the warmest, most comfortable thing you'll ever wear, whether at home or on the go. Learn more at https://thecomfy.com/

