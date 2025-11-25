Oceka Exchange Launches Trusted Liquidity Framework and Releases TLR-1 Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceka Exchange , a global digital asset trading platform, has launched its Trusted Liquidity Framework, a transparency architecture designed to enhance market integrity and reinforce institutional trust. As part of the initiative, the platform has released its first Transparency Report (TLR-1), outlining the key metrics and operational practices that shape Oceka's liquidity and execution environment.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/oCZ1m9g7qrc (embedded video)

Oceka Exchange (PRNewsfoto/Oceka Exchange)

The Trusted Liquidity Framework establishes Oceka's long-term brand direction around transparent execution, verifiable system performance, and rigorous governance standards. It is the foundation for an expanded roadmap aimed at elevating trust across all regions in which the platform operates.

Introducing a New Standard for Transparent Market Operations

The framework defines Oceka's transparency model through three core dimensions:

● Execution Transparency: visibility into order-processing behavior, routing efficiency, and latency distribution

● Operational Integrity: uptime consistency, cross-region performance reliability, and incident-response protocols

● Governance Oversight: compliance alignment, internal audit structure, and regulatory-ready operational practices

● These pillars reflect Oceka's commitment to building a market environment that aligns with institutional expectations for clarity, predictability, and accountability.

● Transparency Report TLR-1: Measurable Insights Into Platform Performance

● The TLR-1 Transparency Report provides structured insight into Oceka's internal performance metrics, including:

● Execution latency ranges under typical and high-volume conditions

● Regional routing stability and system responsiveness

● Daily service availability and resilience mechanisms

● Data methodology and reporting framework

● TLR-1 establishes the foundation for recurring disclosures that reinforce system observability and operational trustworthiness.

Strengthening Institutional Confidence Through Governance

As global markets move toward deeper institutionalization, market participants increasingly rely on platforms that demonstrate consistent governance and transparent operational behavior. The Trusted Liquidity Framework and TLR-1 report support Oceka's long-term priority of providing reliable infrastructure for both professional and retail users, backed by measurable operational standards.

Oceka plans to build on this foundation by expanding its transparency suite with real-time dashboards, enhanced audit interfaces, and region-specific oversight modules.

Marcus Lane, Director of Global Regulatory Affairs at Oceka Exchange, commented: "Transparency must be more than a principle — it must be observable and measurable. The Trusted Liquidity Framework and the introduction of TLR-1 reflect our commitment to building a dependable, accountable, and consistently verifiable market environment for participants worldwide."

About Oceka Exchange

Oceka Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform dedicated to security, transparency, and institutional-grade infrastructure. Through its focus on verifiable system integrity, governance-led design, and transparent operational standards, Oceka aims to set new industry benchmarks for trusted liquidity and resilient digital market architecture.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831815/Oceka_Exchange.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831816/Oceka_Exchange_Logo.jpg

