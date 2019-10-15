Ocelot Adds Veteran Tech Executives to Leadership Team

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the leading provider of Artificially Intelligent Conversational Chatbots, video content, and related SaaS products for colleges and universities, announced today the hiring of four executive leaders.

Christian Lawrence, a veteran Technology Executive, has joined Ocelot as President, overseeing sales and marketing functions. Prior to Ocelot, Mr. Lawrence was Chief Executive Officer of Discovia, an e-discovery business that grew eightfold over 10 years, and was sold to Lighthouse in 2017. Mr. Lawrence holds a BA from Cambridge University, and an MBA from Stanford University.

Ciaran Power, a veteran Technology Executive, has joined Ocelot as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing internal operations, including finance. Mr. Power was a founding executive at Discovia and was responsible, along with Mr. Lawrence, for Discovia's rapid growth. Mr. Power holds a BA from Trinity College Dublin, and an MBA from Stanford University.

Benjamin Beck, a former President at Discovia and CEO of The Launchpad Team, has joined as Sr. VP of Product, overseeing Ocelot's product development roadmap. Mr. Beck is an expert at turning client needs into powerful products, and brings deep experience in machine learning, database technology, and operations management to Ocelot.

Steve Johnston, an experienced marketing and sales executive for several tech companies, including being number three employee at Salsify, has joined Ocelot as Sr. VP of Marketing & Sales Operations. Mr. Johnston is leading Ocelot's marketing and sales outreach efforts within higher education. He holds a BS from The George Washington University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Ocelot CEO Damon Vangelis said: "I am thrilled to welcome these stellar leaders to the Ocelot team. This is an exciting time for our company and our school partners."

About Ocelot

Founded in 2003, Ocelot (formerly known as FATV) is the nation's largest SaaS provider of Multilingual Artificially Intelligent Chatbots to higher education. The customizable Ocelot platform includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of content, including over 16,000 knowledgebase Q&A, and over 2,000 explainer videos. Ocelot answers over 97.5% of chatbot interactions without the need for human intervention with over 40% of conversations conducted after standard business hours. Schools deploy Ocelot to improve enrollment yield and retention, support student services, and further financial literacy / debt education. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ocelot

Related Links

http://www.ocelotbot.com

