Ocelot Again Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot , the industry leader in AI-driven student lifecycle engagement, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Marking the second time Ocelot has made the prestigious list, this year it earned a rank of 63 in the education sector.

Highlighting organizations who have demonstrated remarkable success over a three-year period, the Inc. 5000 list gives a data-driven look at the nation's top companies, ranking each by percentage revenue growth. The honor is evidence of Ocelot's ongoing expansion as the company continues to push the higher education industry forward with its state-of-the-art unified student lifecycle engagement platform, Ocelot One . With Ocelot One, institutions are able to apply the power of advanced AI innovation to existing campus data and systems to create a more holistic, informed and transformational experience from pre-admissions to post-graduation.

"This ranking is a testament not only to our team's discipline and hard work but also to our customers – the institutions who trust us and work with us day in and day out to evolve their systems of engagement," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO, Ocelot. "By layering on top of institutions' systems of record, we help customers go beyond departmental solutions and drive connections campuswide that address enrollment and retention on a fundamental level. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a result of our commitment to making life easier for students, parents, guardians, alumni, faculty and staff by powering unified experiences across the entire lifecycle that are proactive, convenient and impactful."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hoffman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, it's fascinating to me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their business fast despite economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Ocelot is trusted by more than 500 institutions nationwide. Its unified student lifecycle engagement platform, Ocelot One, serves as a central, AI-powered connection point between student preferred engagement channels and existing campus systems. It provides institutions with an unprecedented, holistic view into student needs and enables cohesive, impactful multi-channel engagement across departments.

For more on Ocelot visit www.ocelot.ai

About Ocelot

Ocelot is the industry leader in AI-driven student lifecycle engagement, empowering colleges and universities to improve student experiences through 24/7 support and real-time insight into student needs. Ocelot's solutions are underpinned by unrivaled, higher-ed specific language learning models, integrated solutions offerings, and a continuously improving AI engine fueled by millions of real-time student interactions. Trusted by hundreds of organizations across the U.S., Ocelot makes cutting-edge machine learning accessible, secure, and scalable so institutions can better understand student needs and focus on creating impactful, personalized interactions that drive real outcomes. Visit ocelot.ai to learn more.

