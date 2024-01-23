Ocelot Appoints Anthony Rotoli as New CEO

Appointment of new CEO of EdTech AI Leader Ocelot brings technology and innovation experience as company continues rapid acceleration of growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the leading generative AI Enrollment and Advising platform in higher education, announced today the appointment of Anthony Rotoli, a seasoned executive in higher education and technology, as the new Chief Executive Officer. This transition comes as the current CEO, Talin Andonians, becomes a member of the Board of Directors.

"Our founding purpose in 2003 was to alleviate the communication barriers that students, colleges, and universities face, and to ensure accessibility and opportunity for first-generation and all individuals to have better life outcomes by attending and graduating college," said Andonians. "I'm excited to welcome and pass the baton to an individual with Anthony's expertise in education technology to lead this next chapter of Ocelot's innovation journey and look forward to supporting him and the team as a member of our Board."

Rotoli will lead all aspects of the company, focusing on driving customer value through the adoption and use of AI engagement solutions that are rapidly transforming and shifting the educational and student engagement landscape. Rotoli brings Ocelot and its customers extensive experience in the EdTech sector. His proven track record includes recently serving as CEO of global engagement education technology provider Terra Dotta, where he accelerated growth and added customer value through the innovation and optimization of the product suite while launching new expansion initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the Ocelot team. Anthony is a proven leader that brings a robust understanding of how technology can drive real outcomes for educational institutions when it comes to attracting, retaining, and supporting students and staff. His growth mindset is balanced with an appreciation for what is at stake for our customers and the sector at large," said Jean-Paul Guilbault, Executive Chairman. "This is a pivotal moment for Ocelot as we expand upon the incredibly strong foundation the team has built and continue to position Ocelot at the forefront of innovation. We look forward to embarking on a new chapter of growth with Anthony at the helm."

Prior to Terra Dotta, Rotoli led ESM Solutions, focusing on spend management for higher education. Known for his expertise in strategic business development, technology transformation, and planning, he also held key leadership positions at CDW, SciQuest, ChannelAdvisor, Relativity Technologies, and Computer Associates.

"Having worked with hundreds of institutions across the US and abroad, I know the huge opportunity Ocelot has in expanding its presence across campuses to improve student experiences," said Rotoli. "From my decades working in the space to watching as my children begin the college search process, I have witnessed first-hand what the next generation of college students expect from institutions, and technology's role in providing a seamless, personalized experience. I am honored to join this first-class team and look forward to partnering with our customers to improve enrollment and retention."

Rotoli's appointment comes as Ocelot accelerates its efforts to help institutions better understand student needs and solve their greatest challenges by deploying the latest in human-centered AI. Ocelot serves more than 500 colleges and universities across the US. In the last 12 months alone, Ocelot has powered over 15.6 million student conversations.

