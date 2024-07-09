Ocelot Bolsters Predictive Analytics with Acquisition of Nuro Retention

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the industry leader in AI-driven student lifecycle engagement, today announces its acquisition of Nuro Retention's predictive analytics and retention technology. This strategic move enhances Ocelot's advanced data capabilities, enabling institutions to communicate proactively throughout the student journey, promote student well-being, and foster deeper engagement with the institution.

Today's colleges and universities face enrollment challenges, partly due to declining retention rates. Institutions can keep students on track and improve retention rates by identifying and supporting students needing extra help before they fall behind or miss financial deadlines. Predicting outcomes through predictive analytics plays a crucial role in this effort, allowing schools to optimize resource allocation by directing support or counseling services to the students who need them the most.

"Implementing a personalized and proactive approach to student engagement is crucial for institutions to ensure student success. The opportunity lies in integrating the right data to facilitate communication across the many channels students use most," said Anthony Rotoli, CEO, Ocelot. "The acquisition of Nuro's technology allows Ocelot to provide a comprehensive platform that empowers institutions to create seamless, impactful student connections tailored to each individual's unique needs."

Ocelot's advanced AI-driven Student Lifecycle Engagement Platform, Ocelot One, serves as a central hub between institutions and their students, integrating with leading campus systems and preferred student communication channels. Ocelot uniquely applies predictive analytics utilizing existing datasets, a simple and resource-effective approach that does not compromise results. Leveraging higher-ed specific AI Departmental Learning Models, Ocelot enables institutions to implement proactive, personalized engagement at scale, ensuring that the platform can grow with the institution and enhance student sentiment and engagement across all stages of the student journey campus-wide.

