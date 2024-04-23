Ocenture Unveils Joint Partnership with Iron Remedy MD, Founded by Iconic Boxing Legend, Entertainer and Entrepreneur Mike Tyson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocenture, a prominent player in Telemedicine and private label development for three decades, proudly announces a partnership with Iron Remedy MD, a concierge healthcare company founded by Ocenture and iconic boxing legend, entertainer, and serial entrepreneur Mike Tyson.

With a track record of providing turn-key healthcare solutions and unique integrated product offerings to enhance customer loyalty and member satisfaction, Ocenture brings its proprietary healthcare solutions to the forefront in the development of Iron Remedy MD.

Mike Tyson the iconic boxing legend & entrepreneur partners with Ocenture for regenerative medicine treatment plans. Post this Mike Tyson Iron Remedy MD is a virtual clinical practice founded by Mike Tyson and Ocenture to provide advanced clinical care in regenerative medicine focused on male testosterone, weight loss and unique high-performance products. Iron Remedy MD is dedication to the advancement of men’s health through proprietary developed technology, detailed lab programs, clinically prescribed treatment protocols backed by U.S. licensed physicians, and respected compound pharmacies.

Iron Remedy MD provides clinical solutions focusing on regenerative medicine. Iron Remedy MD offers clinical programs for male testosterone treatment, weight loss programs, and other unique high-performance products to help men perform at a top level. Iron Remedy MD's focus is to help men grappling with low testosterone levels or unwanted weight gain. Mike Tyson, the iconic figure behind Iron Remedy MD worked closely with Fraser Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Ocenture, its clinical team and it's partnered compound pharmacies to develop the clinically approved programs.

Mr. Tyson, through the joint development of Iron Remedy MD, shared his personal journey of incorporating hormone therapy into his life. The benefits he has experienced are improved sleep, enhanced stamina, and an overall positive transformation and outlook on life. Iron Remedy MD is backed by U.S. licensed doctors and respected compounding pharmacies who offer a range of testosterone therapy options, including topical and injectable treatment plans. The clinical protocol can help men eliminate existing hormone deficiencies while stimulating the natural production of testosterone.

Mike Tyson states, "I founded Iron Remedy MD, because I believe we can help men suffering from low testosterone live a more powerful and productive life. I want men everywhere to know Iron Remedy MD has the solutions to help you be the best version of yourself."

Ocenture's proprietary and diverse technology solutions and its strategic capabilities, combined with Iron Remedy MD's innovative approach to men's health has positioned this company as a transformative force in the men's healthcare landscape.

About Iron Remedy MD

About Ocenture

Ocenture provides healthcare technology solutions helping companies develop customized clinical path of care programs. Ocenture is an industry leader in private label product development and systems integration. Ocenture's diverse product line and speed to market capabilities help companies stay ahead of the competitive curve by creating scalable engineering approaches and providing turn-key and customized clinical care ecosystems. For more information, visit ocenture.com.

