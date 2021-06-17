Ocergy Appoints Dr. Kirsi Tikka to Its Board of Directors

CARSON CITY, Nev., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocergy, Inc, announced it has appointed Dr. Kirsi Tikka as a new member of its Board of Directors. As former senior executive at American Bureau of Shipping, Dr. Tikka is an expert on new technologies and sustainability. Her decades of shipping industry experience and guidance will greatly benefit Ocergy's board of directors as it continues to position the company for growth in the Offshore Wind Space.

Dr. Tikka has over 30 years of shipping experience, having recently retired from the American Bureau of Shipping classification society ("ABS") in July 2019. She joined ABS in 2001 and held various specialist and leadership positions within ABS including Executive Vice President Global Marine, Europe Division President, and as Vice President and Chief Engineer, Global. Her most recent ABS role was as Executive Vice President, Senior Maritime Advisor, where she was responsible for aligning ABS strategic planning, client development, and product and service offerings with the industry's technical needs and requirements. From 1996 to 2001, Dr. Tikka was a professor of Naval Architecture at the Webb Institute in New York, where she was also awarded an honorary doctorate in 2018. In addition to teaching, she carried out research on tanker structural strength and risk analysis, as well as being actively involved in the U.S. National Research Council Marine Board studies on double hull tankers. Dr. Tikka also worked for Chevron Shipping in San Francisco and Wärtsilä Shipyards in Finland.

"We are extremely pleased and honored to welcome Kirsi to our board of directors", said Dominique Roddier, CEO of Ocergy. "Kirsi's Maritime experience combined with her strategic vision will help guide Ocergy in becoming one of the leaders in the offshore renewable industry. Floating offshore wind has the potential to expend far beyond grid-bound generated electricity. Desalinization, hydrogen fuel for shipping and other land-based applications, and wind to oil & gas platforms are technology spaces that need to be developed rapidly. Kirsi is the right person to challenge us to develop solutions for those new markets.

"As the world aims at the net zero carbon future availability of renewable energy in global scale will be critical. Offshore floating wind production can play a strategic role in providing energy to industries and functions that require a worldwide infrastructure. Ocergy provides innovative floating solutions which can have applications beyond the traditional use of renewable energy. I am excited to be part of this development.", said Dr Tikka.

About Ocergy

Ocergy is a technology company developing two sustainable offshore solutions:

OCG-Wind is a low-cost foundation supporting the new generation of very large offshore wind turbines. The innovative hull allows the platform to have a very light weight, a necessity to reduce LCOE. It is tailored towards ease of industrialization, to bring flexibility in fabrication and increase the use of a local supply chain in the project fabrication life cycle.

is a low-cost foundation supporting the new generation of very large offshore wind turbines. The innovative hull allows the platform to have a very light weight, a necessity to reduce LCOE. It is tailored towards ease of industrialization, to bring flexibility in fabrication and increase the use of a local supply chain in the project fabrication life cycle. OCG-Data is an innovative multi-disciplinary ocean observer for complete offshore site assessment. It has enough footprint to host and power multiple instrumentation packages for resource and environmental characterization. Underwater biodiversity monitoring relies on the combination of restoration technologies and passive acoustic monitoring arrays. The buoy also hosts a bird and bat detection and identification system. OCG-Data provides high-quality data including ecological information for stakeholders' engagement.

