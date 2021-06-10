(OCGN) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Ocugen Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OCGN).

On May 26, 2021, Ocugen announced its plan to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine, to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2021.

Then on June 10, 2021, the Company said it would no longer pursue a EUA for Covaxin and would instead aim to file for a full U.S. approval of the shot.

Following this news, the price of Ocugen common shares fell over 20% in early morning trading on June 10, 2021

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Ocugen shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

