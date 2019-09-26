O'Charley's And Postmates Partner For On-Demand Delivery

"We are thrilled to partner with O'Charley's to deliver their sought-after menu to our customers," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead at Postmates. "We are looking forward to being a key partner for O'Charley's and introducing more Postmates customers to their famous cuisine."

"Delivery is an important element of our brand strategy to make it easy for customers to enjoy fan-favorite menu items like our famous double hand-breaded chicken tenders and slow-roasted prime rib wherever it's convenient for them," said O'Charley's President Craig Barber. "Our guest needs are at the forefront of our innovation and we look forward to our partnership with Postmates' premium on-demand delivery experience."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets, and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About O'Charley's

O'Charley's was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served crave-able American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. Home of Free Pie Wednesday, O'Charley's operates approximately 170 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O'Charley's is a place that welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors. To find an O'Charley's location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com .

