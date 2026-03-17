OCHIN and C3 combine strengths to launch new Medicare ACO

The national nonprofit partnership provides members in both networks with an innovative option to pursue value-based care and meet growing patient demand

in rural and community care settings

PORTLAND, Ore. and BOSTON, Mass., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCHIN and Community Care Cooperative (C3) have joined forces to offer a novel Accountable Care Organization (ACO) solution that will strengthen care quality and continuity for about 250,000 Medicare-eligible patients nationwide while improving financial sustainability for health centers.

Available today, the new ACO partnership offers the combined strength of OCHIN's Epic EHR insights and knowledge solutions with the value-based care expertise of C3 to deliver enhanced care management and cost savings for more than 300 rural and community care organizations across both provider networks.

"Rooted in shared organizational values, our new partnership creates real potential to transform access to quality patient care and generate shared savings that will support the financial viability of our members as they adapt to new industry pressures and evolve to meet the changing needs of their aging patients and broader communities," said Abby Sears, president and CEO of OCHIN.

Community health care organizations play a vital and trusted role in connecting and coordinating high-quality care for over 32 million patients in the U.S., including many who are aging or eligible for Medicare. As many organizations in the OCHIN and C3 networks search for innovative value-based payment models designed to help them meet the demographic surge of older adults entering Medicare-eligibility and mitigate rising care costs, this OCHIN and C3 solution will help ensure patients are able to maintain local access to their trusted providers while bringing added financial sustainability to the organizations who serve them.

"Together with OCHIN, we are equipping community health centers with the value-based care infrastructure, data, and tools they need to succeed," said Christina Severin, CEO of C3. "We're excited to welcome new FQHCs into our Medicare ACOs as we expand access to quality care for patients and build a more sustainable and inspiring future for community-based primary care."

With more than 25 years of health IT solutions expertise, OCHIN will continue to provide the OCHIN Epic EHR platform and data-driven consultative support to community health care organizations. C3, with its decade of experience operating successful risk-bearing ACOs, will continue to provide a comprehensive suite of Medicare ACOs for these organizations to join, and will provide OCHIN members with consulting, financial forecasts, and assessments to help them navigate the value-based payment landscape.

Both organizations continue to welcome new community health organizations to their network. For more information about OCHIN and C3, visit their websites.

About OCHIN

OCHIN is a nonprofit leader in health care innovation and a trusted partner to a growing national provider network. With 25 years of experience in community care, we provide integrated knowledge solutions to enhance clinical quality, support clinician well-being, and drive operational and financial wellness, with the aim of achieving well-being and good health for everyone.

About Community Care Cooperative (C3)

C3 is a nonprofit Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and management services organization (MSO) and the only national ACO governed by its FQHCs. C3 partners with health centers nationwide to advance integrated, community-based care for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries and support success in value-based care. Today, C3 supports thousands of clinicians across multiple states and is accountable for more than 240,000 beneficiaries in value-based arrangements, generating more than $200 million in shared savings and incentive payments since 2018.

###

Contact: Kelsey Butz-Davis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (518) 256-7540

SOURCE OCHIN