OCHIN Announces Partnership with RubiconMD and Safety Net Connect to Provide eConsult Services

"The integration of these eConsult platforms is a natural addition to our technology portfolio," explained Abby Sears, OCHIN's Chief Executive Officer. "We're dedicated to finding innovative technologies that make a meaningful difference for patients and the providers who care for them. By measurably improving real-time data exchange, collaboration between systems and providers, and sustainably increasing access to care, SNC and RubiconMD help us fulfill our mission."

With these partnerships, OCHIN customers will have access to the RubiconMD and SNC web-based care coordination solutions, which enable a primary care physician to send a secure electronic message to asynchronously consult a clinical specialist about a patient's condition. Specialist responses are generally provided in less than 48 hours. eConsult has been effective in reducing patient wait times to see a specialist and significantly reducing unnecessary patient referrals.

"We are excited to be selected as a strategic partner of OCHIN," said Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO and co-founder of SNC. "Being a trusted partner of an international leader in health care technology innovation is truly an honor and serves as further validation of progress towards our own mission to provide transformative solutions that increase equity and quality of care for underserved, safety net populations."

"This partnership is something our respective clients have been asking for and we are all too happy to work with OCHIN to bring to life their vision for improved workflow," said Gil Addo, CEO and co-founder of RubiconMD. "We have long believed that transforming health care delivery will require collaboration between best of breed services, and this partnership represents a commitment to that ethos. Safety net providers will now have the ability to seamlessly access a top network of specialists within minutes, improving care for their patients while reducing costs."

About OCHIN

Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit OCHIN is one of the largest and most successful health information and innovation networks, serving over 500 organizations comprised of more than 10,000 clinicians across the nation with solutions that improve the integration and delivery of health care services. As a learning organization, OCHIN started with a commitment to deliver health information technology support and services and has continued to provide its expanding community of customers and partners with the innovative tools, knowledge, and voice needed to participate in the national health care landscape. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

About Safety Net Connect

Since 2009, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been a leading creator of innovative health care technology that makes it easier for providers and institutions to increase access to care, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and improve quality. With a mission to improve health equity, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com.

About RubiconMD

RubiconMD was founded in 2013 with a driving vision of democratizing medical expertise so that providers can offer every patient the care they deserve. Five years later, they are furthering this mission with the industry-leading eConsult platform, supported by a best-in-class specialist panel, strategic partnerships, top investors, and a smart, passionate team. They support clinicians in over 34 states across direct primary care, community health centers, health plans, corrections, employer onsites, and accountable care organizations. Learn more at www.rubiconmd.com.

