OCHIN Expands Leadership Team to Advance Partnerships for Health Equity

In accepting the new role to expand OCHIN's research and technology innovation partnerships, Josh will step down from the OCHIN Board of Directors, on which he has served for four years.

"OCHIN's nationwide network of 10,000 clinicians creates unique opportunities for government agencies, foundations, philanthropists, and researchers to learn how best to reach and serve less-advantaged patients," said Abby Sears, CEO of OCHIN.

"Josh brings a wealth of experience to help us explore partnerships to advance health equity, care coordination, and technology to reach rural and vulnerable populations," Sears said. "From his work on our board, we know Josh will bring passion for our mission as a leading knowledge center for safety net care."

During his six years on the health innovation team in Intel's Datacenter Group, Josh served as chief of staff and global general manager of consumer health. At the Markle Foundation, he directed a national effort to improve individual access to electronic personal health information that won endorsements from over 50 organizations, multiple federal agencies, Congress, and President Obama.

About OCHIN

Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit OCHIN is one of the largest and most successful health information and innovation networks, serving over 500 organizations comprised of more than 10,000 clinicians across the nation with solutions that improve the integration and delivery of health care services. As a learning organization, OCHIN started with a commitment to deliver health information technology support and services and has continued to provide its expanding community of customers and partners with the innovative tools, knowledge, and voice needed to participate in the national health care landscape. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

