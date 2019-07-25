OCHIN secures $8M in federal funds to leverage technology for high quality care

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OCHIN received three years of federal funding totaling $8.1 million to support nearly 100 health centers across the country. About 1 in 12 people living in the U.S. receive health care in a community health center and these funds allow OCHIN to foster increased connection between critical primary care providers.

The award is part of the Health Center Controlled Network (HCCN) grant program through the Health Resources and Services Administration. Today's award will help OCHIN to leverage technology to improve patient care coordination, reduce provider burden and increase connectivity to state immunizations registries, prescription drug monitoring programs, and Health Information Exchanges.

"This award allows us to partner with care teams across the nation, meeting them where they are and supporting health centers as true quality leaders," said Abby Sears, OCHIN CEO.

This three-year award makes OCHIN the largest HCCN in the nation, reaching primary care sites for more than two million patients. OCHIN will provide critical training and technical assistance across 14 states, partnering with Primary Care Associations and other networks including, the Oregon Primary Care Association and Heartland Network in Nebraska and Iowa. OCHIN, its members, and its partners work for the continued advancement of health centers by harnessing the power of collaboration and peer learning. OCHIN's expertise extends beyond the EHR, as leaders in interoperability and telehealth infrastructure, OCHIN will use these funds to increase access to quality care, empowering patients to make health decisions based on their needs, not their income or location.

"We are excited to continue to assist health centers to improve care, reduce provider burden, and extend their resources through transformative technology and tools," said Dr. Scott Fields, OCHIN's Chief Medical Officer and a family physician.

About OCHIN

OCHIN is one of the largest and most successful health information and innovation networks, serving over 500 organizations with more than 10,000 clinicians across the nation with solutions that improve the integration and delivery of health care services. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

About Oregon Primary Care Association

OPCA supports a network of powerful, committed community health centers that work to deliver exceptional health care to people who may otherwise not have access to services.

About Heartland Community Health Network

Heartland supports health centers with clinical and operational improvements and tools for driving higher levels of quality and better outcomes for patients.

Media Contact: Jennifer Stoll, 503.943.5787, stollj@ochin.org

SOURCE OCHIN

Related Links

http://www.ochin.org

